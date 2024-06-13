5 vegetables that burn belly fat

Here are vegetables that burn belly fat:

1. Carrots

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrots are rich in lutein, an antioxidant with potential links to lowering abdominal fat. Additionally, dieticians suggest that chewing raw carrots might help boost your metabolism. This is because of the "thermic effect of food" (TEF), which describes the calories burned by the body during digestion. Since carrots require more chewing, they have a higher TEF, potentially leading to more calories burned.

2. Lettuce

Pulse Nigeria

Lettuce is also a source of lutein. Research suggests that lutein and other carotenoids might play a role in fat loss.

A study on Japanese men with obesity showed that increasing carotenoid-rich vegetables, like lettuce, helped reduce visceral fat (fat stored around vital organs). The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics study also linked lettuce consumption to abdominal fat loss in Latino youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Spinach

Pulse Nigeria

Spinach is a nutritional powerhouse, perfect for salads, smoothies, or even eaten on its own.

According to dietitians, incorporating more spinach can aid in belly fat loss. This is because the fibre in spinach aids digestion and gut health, and its vitamin K content might play a role in reducing body weight and visceral fat.

4. Bell Peppers

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

These vibrant vegetables are another great source of lutein and a perfect addition to your belly-fat-fighting diet. A study in the British Journal of Nutrition even found that lutein supplementation, when combined with a low-calorie diet, led to positive changes in participants, including reduced waist circumference, visceral fat, and body weight.

ALSO READ: The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it

5. Broccoli

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT