ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 vegetables that burn belly fat

Temi Iwalaiye

The right diet is often the link between a big and a small belly.

Vegetables that burn belly fat [Shuttershock]
Vegetables that burn belly fat [Shuttershock]

Belly fat can be a result of many factors; diet, genetics, and a lack of exercise play a role in how big or small your belly is. So, how can you fix it?

Recommended articles

Health benefits of carrots [Individualfitness]
Health benefits of carrots [Individualfitness] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Carrots are rich in lutein, an antioxidant with potential links to lowering abdominal fat. Additionally, dieticians suggest that chewing raw carrots might help boost your metabolism. This is because of the "thermic effect of food" (TEF), which describes the calories burned by the body during digestion. Since carrots require more chewing, they have a higher TEF, potentially leading to more calories burned.

Health benefits of lettuce [Healthline]
Health benefits of lettuce [Healthline] Pulse Nigeria

Lettuce is also a source of lutein. Research suggests that lutein and other carotenoids might play a role in fat loss.

A study on Japanese men with obesity showed that increasing carotenoid-rich vegetables, like lettuce, helped reduce visceral fat (fat stored around vital organs). The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics study also linked lettuce consumption to abdominal fat loss in Latino youth.

ADVERTISEMENT
Spinach for belly fat reduction [bbcgoodfood]
Spinach for belly fat reduction [bbcgoodfood] Pulse Nigeria

Spinach is a nutritional powerhouse, perfect for salads, smoothies, or even eaten on its own.

According to dietitians, incorporating more spinach can aid in belly fat loss. This is because the fibre in spinach aids digestion and gut health, and its vitamin K content might play a role in reducing body weight and visceral fat.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bell peppers [spruceeats]
Bell peppers [spruceeats] Pulse Nigeria

These vibrant vegetables are another great source of lutein and a perfect addition to your belly-fat-fighting diet. A study in the British Journal of Nutrition even found that lutein supplementation, when combined with a low-calorie diet, led to positive changes in participants, including reduced waist circumference, visceral fat, and body weight.

ALSO READ: The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it

Broccoli [bbcgoodfood]
Broccoli [bbcgoodfood] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This cruciferous vegetable is packed with antioxidants, especially sulforaphane, which helps reduce inflammation so the body can lose weight. A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that regularly consuming dark green vegetables, including broccoli, was linked to decreased belly fat in overweight Latino youth.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 qualities of an understanding girlfriend or wife

5 qualities of an understanding girlfriend or wife

Why you should consider putting chalk in your refrigerator

Why you should consider putting chalk in your refrigerator

How being an albino feels different when you live in Nigeria vs UK

How being an albino feels different when you live in Nigeria vs UK

Understanding albinism: Realities and the need for awareness

Understanding albinism: Realities and the need for awareness

5 vegetables that burn belly fat

5 vegetables that burn belly fat

5 African countries with the most powerful passports in 2024

5 African countries with the most powerful passports in 2024

7 common myths about people living with albinism

7 common myths about people living with albinism

7 daily challenges people living with albinism in Nigeria face

7 daily challenges people living with albinism in Nigeria face

3 effective home remedies to relieve skin itching from mosquito bite

3 effective home remedies to relieve skin itching from mosquito bite

Why Egyptian pyramids are not mentioned in Old Testament

Why Egyptian pyramids are not mentioned in Old Testament

5 things that are worse than your fear of not being married before 30

5 things that are worse than your fear of not being married before 30

9 ideas to improve your remote working experience

9 ideas to improve your remote working experience

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Infertility in men

5 diseases that leave men impotent when left untreated

Woman suffering from abdominal pain [Image Credit: Sora Shimazaki]

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

Mosquito bites can cause itching and red swelling [Insectas]

3 effective home remedies to relieve skin itching from mosquito bite

How to make a woman orgasm fast with Kunyaza sex style [Women'shealth]

How to make women orgasm in 3 minutes using kunyaza sex style from Central Africa