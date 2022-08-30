Ladies, here is why you need to share your skincare routine with your man

When it comes to their beauty products and routine, many women talk about how their men use their products without proper understanding.

Women are also guilty of hiding these products away from their men. Here is why it is needless to do so;

If you don’t tell him, he will use it without your consent and finish it

Imagine your husband or boyfriend using your cleanser as a soap. You don’t want that to happen. So, you’ll do well to show him all the skin care products you have, and what they are used for, if not, he’ll waste it all.

Doing skincare with your partner builds intimacy

Ladies, bond with your man by sharing your products with him. Intimacy isn’t just about sex, wearing masks and cleansing each other faces is a way to bond.

Now he knows how expensive it is and he can buy it for you

On the plus side, if he uses it with you, then you can buy it together or he can buy it for you.

He won’t shout when you tell him how much you spend on your skin every month and before you know it, he’ll be like, “Babe, how much is that snail mucin again?” because he enjoys doing it with you.

His skin will glow