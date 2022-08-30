RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Ladies, here is why you need to share your skincare routine with your man

Temi Iwalaiye

A couple that glows together, stays together.

Here's why you need to do skincare with your man [Unsplash]
Here's why you need to do skincare with your man [Unsplash]

Recommended articles

When it comes to their beauty products and routine, many women talk about how their men use their products without proper understanding.

Women are also guilty of hiding these products away from their men. Here is why it is needless to do so;

Imagine your husband or boyfriend using your cleanser as a soap. You don’t want that to happen. So, you’ll do well to show him all the skin care products you have, and what they are used for, if not, he’ll waste it all.

Ladies, bond with your man by sharing your products with him. Intimacy isn’t just about sex, wearing masks and cleansing each other faces is a way to bond.

On the plus side, if he uses it with you, then you can buy it together or he can buy it for you.

He won’t shout when you tell him how much you spend on your skin every month and before you know it, he’ll be like, “Babe, how much is that snail mucin again?” because he enjoys doing it with you.

Ladies, don’t be selfish with your smooth fresh skin. If your man wants to have porcelain skin, then let him.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ladies, here is why you need to share your skincare routine with your man

Ladies, here is why you need to share your skincare routine with your man

Goldberg Omoluabi set to take centre stage September 11

Goldberg Omoluabi set to take centre stage September 11

LoveWorld’s Rhapsody of Realities now most translated publication in the World

LoveWorld’s Rhapsody of Realities now most translated publication in the World

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

3 quick ways to get rid of armpit lumps

3 quick ways to get rid of armpit lumps

Here is what your sitting posture says about you

Here is what your sitting posture says about you

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

The fu*k buddy manual: An ultimate guide to casual relationships

The fu*k buddy manual: An ultimate guide to casual relationships

Meghan Markle looks gorgeous and simple on the cover of The Cut

Meghan Markle looks gorgeous and simple on the cover of The Cut

Trending

Couple in bed

7 weird things that happen during s*x, and they're normal

Onions improves men's sexual health

How onions improves men's sex drive and health

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible [Daily Advent]

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible

5 ways to relieve a stomach ulcer at home using natural remedies [Credit: www.fashionlady.in]

5 ways to relieve a stomach ulcer at home using natural remedies