A cure for sickle cell disease? Young boy might be the first person to be cured

A treatment for sickle cell disease was announced earlier this year, and there may be a cure on the horizon.

Kendric is receiving treatment at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., and by the end of the next year, he might become the first sickle cell patient to be healed with gene therapy. Deb Cromer, his mother, has been by him side and she is optimistic he'll be cured.

People with this disease have a period of pain called a crisis, but over time it can damage other organs. Kendric's chronic pain from his early years has prevented him from being a normal child.

The treatment is expensive and painful, but insurance covers Kendric’s hospital costs. To regenerate his body with genetically altered bone marrow stem cells, he is going through a procedure to remove them. Chemotherapy is used in the procedure to remove bone marrow and enlarge it to accept the altered stem cells.