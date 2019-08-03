The need for ladies (and even men) to perfect makeup applications, get in on what's hot in the beauty industry, product development and collaborations and more make followers itch to follow beauty/makeup brands on Instagram and these brands are ones to follow.

Not necessarily the most followed accounts on Instagram, these ones have been able to get followers' attention with their makeup techniques/inspiration, creativity and colourful posts that highlight different looks that cater to beauty enthusiasts/bloggers, makeup artists and even the greenhorns.

These brand's pages are owned/managed by makeup artists, by beauty retailers, beauty brands and so on they are raved as ones who share tips that make life easier amongst other bits.

If you are looking to follow makeup brands on Instagram, look out for these ones too.

1. Yangabeauty (@yangabeauty)

Yangabeauty is a Nigerian owned makeup brand who regularly showcases the works of different makeup artists as inspiration and to highlight how her products (Yanga Beauty Browlution and Yanga Beauty Liquid Matte Lipticks) are used by artists.

2. BM Pro (@BMPro)

BM Pro is the go to for subtle glam. Though with vested interest in bridal artistry, BM Pro is the go to page for inspiration and a healthy mix of glam colours, there's something about BM Pro's finished look that's effortless and breathtaking.

3. Iamdodos (@iamdodos)

Iamdodos is one to follow for makeup tips, inspiration and skincare do's. The page shows off picture perfect finished looks, highlights a healthy glow on different looks as well as makeup tutorials and more that keeps followers glued.

4. Bibyonce (@bibyonce)

Bibyonce has been able to garner a following with her unique barbie doll-ish finish and exaggerated tear duct details on her finished look. Her take on 'highlights' come impressive as well for inspirations.

5. Anita Brows (@anitabrows)

Anita Brows is a celebrity artist who does minimal glow. She does a rich mix of colours in the most subtle way and what she does with highlights is perfection.

6. Jojos Touch (@jojostouch)

Jojos Touch's raved dewy finish is one of the brand's strength. Perfectly airbrushed makeup looks and short videos are shared to keep followers glued to the page.

7. Doranne Beauty (@dorannebeauty)

Doranne Beauty is strictly inspiration for flawless finish and glow. She highlights how to make any look perfect without overdoing it. With Doranne Beauty, the overall look is fresh, soft and sophisticated.

8. Flawless Faces By Jane (@flawlessfacesbyjane)

FlawlessFacesByJane employs subtle tones and understated glam for the looks shared on her page. She 'beats' faces to perfection.

9. Jide St Ola (@jidestola)

Jide St Ola is a brilliant makeup artist and his Instagram page shows just this. With Jide St Ola, any look can be fired up and he does this flawless. The page is one to follow.

10. Mamza Beauty (@mamzabeauty)

Mamza Beauty is another brand to follow closely for subtle makeup perfection, inspiration and tips and tricks.