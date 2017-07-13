Home > Beauty >

Pulse Beauty List :  5 raved Nigerian owned makeup products of 2017 so far

Pulse Beauty List 5 raved Nigerian owned makeup products of 2017 so far

Yanga Beauty Browlution, Kink Lash and more, see makeup products getting rave reviews so far in 2017

  Published:

Nigerian owned makeup products are the rave at the moment with highly pigmented pieces that can match up with others around the world (some even better).

Over the past months, these brands have re-branded, improved on products and have released products that are 'hits' and have become beauty enthusiasts' favourite.

In no particular, see five raved makeup products of the year so far:

1. Yanga Beauty Browlution

play Yanga Beauty Browlution (Yanga Beauty)

 

Yanga Beauty Browlution simply put is an eyebrow pencil. The product of Yanga Beauty comes retractable and in a super slim and accurate tip featuring a brow brush (like a spoolie to brush the brows during/after application) that allows you to work around the eyebrows just as desired.

The product has gotten rave reviews because of its non-greasy texture as well as catering to diverse skintone.

2. Yanga Beauty Liquid Matte Lipticks

play Yanga Beauty Liquid Matte Lipsticks (Beauty In Lagos)

 

Yanga Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick range featuring five matte shades are raves of the moement. The range is formulated with intense pigments that last up to hours. It's mostly raved for being water proof and paraben free.

They stay on for at least 7 hours, making them a favourite.

3. Kink Lash Eyelashes

Kink Lash Eyelashes play

Kink Lash Eyelashes

(Beauty Kink)

 

Kink Lash Eyelashes are products of Beauty Kink. The range featuring different designs are handmade luxury lashes made from tip quality fibre and hairs. They come in 3D Mink Eyelashes (in nine styles) and Faux Mink Eyelashes (in four styles)

4. Taos Cosmetics Strobe Pot

play Taos Cosmetics Strobe Pot (Taos Cosmetics)

 

Taos Cosmetics Strobe Pot is a highlighter. The buttery glow the product finishes off in is a hit amongst makeup loves. It comes in golden powdered.

5. Taos Cosmetics Liquid Glass lipsticks

play Taos Cosmetics Liquid Glass (Omogemura)

 

The Taos Cosmetics liquid glass lipsticks are highly pigmented and they finish off like a lipgloss. They come in four shades with one metallic and are favourites of makeup enthusiasts.

