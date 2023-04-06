Is Ozempic the miracle drug for weight loss?

Ozempic are weekly shots you administer to yourself to stimulate the production of insulin. Insulin slows digestion, reduces blood sugar, and helps individuals feel full.

Despite Ozempic not being classified as a weight loss medication, research shows that those who use it may experience weight loss. Semaglutide, the active component in Ozempic is used for treating people with obesity and other weight-related health issues.

Ozempic is generally safe. The most common gastrointestinal side effects are nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and constipation.

Plus, you should see your doctor before you use Ozempic as some illnesses are incompatible with it.

How does Ozempic work?

It works by reducing hunger, appetite, and cravings by influencing the brain's hunger centres, specifically the hypothalamus.

It delays the time it takes for the stomach to empty, extending the feeling of fullness after eating.

How effective is it?

Semaglutide may help you lose weight while you're taking it, but most people will gain back a significant amount of weight if they stop taking it.