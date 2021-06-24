Skincare Secrets: How Vitamin C helps to lighten and protect the skin

Vitamin C is used to brighten the complexion by reducing the production of melanin in the skin.

Although this is what most ‘bleaching creams’ aim to do. Vitamin C has fewer negative effects.

Benefits of Vitamin C

Pulse Nigeria

Vitamin C when lightening the skin reduces inflammation caused by other harsh lightening creams.

Vitamin C reduces dark spots, melasma, sunspots and age spots.

It promotes the production of collagen which brings about elasticity.

It fights against free radicals; free radicals are unstable atoms that cause damage to the skin by breaking down collagen.

The breakdown in collagen results in wrinkles, loosened skin and dark spots.

It reduces hyperpigmentation, hyperpigmentation means having part of your skin darker than the rest.

It protects against sun damage.

Types of Vitamin C

Vitamin C could be in serum, creams, scrubs, facemask, moisturizers, or pills.

Vitamin C exists in different forms and these forms of Vitamin C performs different functions.

When next you are going out to buy vitamin C in any form, look out for the following types of vitamin C;

L-ascorbic acid is the most common form of vitamin C but it easily degrades and using it in high doses can cause irritation.

Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate does not degrade easily or cause skin irritation but it helps to hydrate the skin.

Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate is fat-soluble vitamin C that helps to restore damaged skin.

Sodium Ascorbyl is a water-soluble vitamin C that battles free radicals and acne.