How to have a sexier voice according to science

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the steps to a sexier voice.

Have you ever listened to a voice recording of yourself and wondered why you sound like that? Well, if you are curious about how to improve your voice and sound sexier, here’s a guide.

According to various scientific studies, people prefer those with deep, low-pitched voices.

Deep voices are preferred in many tribes and cultures around the world. Politicians with deeper voices are considered more serious and electable, regardless of sex. Job candidates with lower-pitch voices are more likely to be hired.

Maintaining a sexy and alluring voice requires good vocal health. This can be achieved by drinking plenty of water and practicing simple vocal exercises daily. Some activities to start include humming, tongue trills, and lip trills.

Humming gradually increases pitch, tongue trills make rolling "r" sounds, and lip trills that vibrate lips as you exhale. These exercises can help you warm up your voice and enhance your singing abilities.

To improve your speaking skills, use your diaphragm (your diaphragm separates your chest from your abdominal cavity) instead of your throat to speak.

Place your hand on your stomach below the belly button, take a deep breath, and feel your stomach expand.

Exhale, tighten your abdominal muscles, and push the air out. Practice until you can speak without using your throat. If you struggle, try singing a scale up and down.

Sexy voices are slower than normal, with sentences dragging off at the end. They tend to leave their audience hooked with how the words come out slowly.

To achieve a sexier voice, lower your pitch by practicing vocal exercises like blowing through a straw, humming for a minute or two, and blowing raspberries with your lips to lower the pitch until you can comfortably make lower notes.

To relax your larynx (voice box) and improve your voice, inhale slowly through your nose before speaking.

This helps decrease muscle tension and puts the larynx in a relaxed position. Practice by inhaling and exhaling slowly, repeating several times until your breathing feels natural.

You have to be confident and radiate sensuality. Hold your head up, look people in the eyes, and smile flirtatiously to exude confidence.

If you do all these, you are sure to sound more attractive to all who hear you.

