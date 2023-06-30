How to get rid of body pain after sitting down all day at work

Working in an office or even remotely doing a typical nine-to-five job means spending extended hours sitting in a hunched and tense position with your fingers tirelessly typing away. It’s no wonder that when you stand up, your entire body feels like it’s been run over by a train.

Regular body movement is so important if you want to relieve yourself of body pain.

Stand up and take a walk regularly

Yes, we know work can get hectic, but that doesn’t mean you should sit down all day. You need to stand up and pace around.

Sitting for extended periods of time can lead to various health issues such as elevated blood pressure, increased blood sugar, excessive body fat accumulation around the waistline, obesity, and abnormal cholesterol levels.

One way to make sure this doesn’t happen is by having standing meetings, taking regular walks or pacing or going over to your colleagues desk for small talk. Some people even get standing desks.

Do stretches

Stretching helps loosen tight muscles. Stretches are so important, and they are not just for when you are about to exercise. The Asians live longer because they have an ancient way of stretching their muscles which makes them live healthier, longer lives. The Japanese have tai chi, while the Indians do yoga. This simple posture stretches the body and relieves tensed muscles.

Have a good sitting posture

It all begins with posture; sometimes how you sit at work contributes to the body pain you feel. Get a chair that supports your spinal curves. This can also help with your posture. Make sure you have space for your knees, thighs, and feet at your workstation and in your chair.

Your chair should be adjusted such that your thighs are parallel to the ground and your feet are flat on the floor. This will improve your posture and prevent your knees from being bent at awkward angles. Consider using a footrest if, for any reason, you must have a flat surface beneath you for your feet.

Your armrests should be adjusted so that your arms can rest comfortably.

Get an oily massage

Sometimes all you need is an oily massage to calm all your frayed nerves and relieve the body ache. Olive oil, sesame oil, coconut oil, lavender oil, and jojoba oil are perfect for massages. If you don’t have money for a spa day, you can always ask your friend or partner to help you with a massage.

Use pain relief or balm