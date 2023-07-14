Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyNeutriherbs

When it comes to getting an even skin tone, you have to address all the possible contributing factors at hand.
When it comes to getting an even skin tone, you have to address all the possible contributing factors at hand.

Recommended articles

There are two main factors that make a skin tone appear to be uneven: texture and colour. To get rid of uneven skin tone, you need to smooth the texture, decrease the dark spots, and decrease the redness.

On the other hand, the body is notorious for making way more pigment faster than it can remove it, so you’ve got to protect your skin to prevent pigmentation from returning so quickly.

So just how do we go about doing all of those things? Keep scrolling to read all about it. But first, what is uneven skin tone?

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re sure that you’ve heard the term “uneven skin tone” a million and one times, but have you ever stopped to think about what it truly means? If not, don’t worry, because we are happy to share everything you need to know about it.

Uneven skin tone is characterized by both skin discolouration and a change in your skin texture. Take a good look at your face in the mirror. Are their areas that are obviously different in colour (precisely darker) or feel rougher from the surrounding? If yes, then your skin is probably uneven.

The first and foremost step you need to take to solve any skin issue is to find out what the root causes are. Here are some of the leading causes of uneven skin tone: What causes uneven skin tone?

It isn’t a skin condition but rather a term that refers to dark spots on the skin. Hyper means above. Pigment means colour. Together, hyperpigmentation refers to the excess production of colour. Melanin is a pigment that is produced by melanocytes. It is responsible for the colour of our hair, eyes, and skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This pigmentation is harmless, but is one of the causes of uneven skin tone triggered mainly by over exposure exposure to the sun or natural events that forces the skin to produce excess melanin as you would see explained further below.

The tricky part about inflammation is that it is as necessary as it is destructive. Inflammation is what signals the body to initiate healing when there is acne, injury or infection.

In that context, it’s a good inflammation that plays a critical role in keeping the body healthy but when inflammation is prolonged as the skin undergoes the healing process, our natural protector (melanin produced by melanocytes) gets triggered as a result skin becomes uneven with redness, scars and dark spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dry skin often lacks sebum, making it vulnerable to cracking up easily which leads to the rough bumpy texture that turns out uneven. Unhealthy or damaged skin triggers melanin which leads to discoloration and patchy skin.

Age spots are dark patches caused by sun damage as we age. Over time, these dark patches tend to darken and become more noticeable and pronounced. Age spots are most common for people with lighter skin tones, though they can affect all skin tones.

They are usually flat, oval-shaped, and beige, brown, or black-coloured. Generally, age spots are observed in the most exposed areas to the sun for many years (like on the face, shoulders, arms, hands, and chest.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, ageing itself (not from the sun this time, but just natural ageing) also impacts uneven skin tone. And while you can’t prevent your skin from ageing, you can use this recommended anti-aging skincare product as part of your mature skin routine.

Going through the hormonal changes in the body is enough as it is, but alas, they can also cause uneven skin tone. Especially if you are on some form of contraceptives, birth control or pregnant, the imbalance in hormones leads to high melanin production.

Another word for all of this is melasma which could also be developed from reactions to certain drugs or cosmetic products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though you can’t see them, floating particles in the air like smoke, chemicals, dust, and carbon dioxide are always present. These particles can seep into your pores, and as they get into your pores, your immune system gets into defense mode. Your skin starts producing excess melanin. As a result, your skin becomes more uneven.

Want the simplest answer? An even skin tone is bright, smooth, and free of dark spots.

Key to maintaining an even skin tone, is to build a skincare routine that focuses on both smoothing out the texture of your skin
Key to maintaining an even skin tone, is to build a skincare routine that focuses on both smoothing out the texture of your skin Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The key to maintaining an even skin tone, is to build a skincare routine that focuses on both smoothing out the texture of your skin as well as treating and preventing hyper-pigmentation (skin discolourations, dark spots, melasma, acne scars, redness).

Continue reading to discover The 5 ultimate steps to achieve even tone skin and exact skincare routine to use step by step

---

#FeaturebyNeutriherbs

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 best male enhancement pills increase size reviews 2023

5 best male enhancement pills increase size reviews 2023

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps

Why diet soda is more dangerous than regular soda

Why diet soda is more dangerous than regular soda

Lamentation of a Nigerian divorcé: ‘Cheating caused me agony, bankruptcy, regret’

Lamentation of a Nigerian divorcé: ‘Cheating caused me agony, bankruptcy, regret’

4 reasons you can never have a flat tummy

4 reasons you can never have a flat tummy

The real meaning of the different positions of a Yoruba man's cap (filà)

The real meaning of the different positions of a Yoruba man's cap (filà)

How to make the trending Milky Way puff puff according to Sisi Yemmie

How to make the trending Milky Way puff puff according to Sisi Yemmie

5 surprisingly dangerous dog breeds that will haunt your dreams

5 surprisingly dangerous dog breeds that will haunt your dreams

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

How the microwave was invented by mistake

How the microwave was invented by mistake

10 beauty-care best buys this month according to beauty brand new arrivals

10 beauty-care best buys this month according to beauty brand new arrivals

Ladies, here are 5 ways to spot a romance scammer

Ladies, here are 5 ways to spot a romance scammer

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Practise good hygiene [Pinterest]

5 natural ways to cure body odour without using deodorant

Meals and drinks pregnant women should avoid [botshilu]

7 foods and drinks linked to miscarriages in pregnant women

There is a variety of contraceptive options available. [TheGuardian]

7 lies you have been told about contraceptives

Why young people are having less sex [istockphoto]

Why are the young people of this generation having less sex?