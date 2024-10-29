ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Tissues don't work - How to clean your vagina after peeing to prevent bad odour

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's the right way to clean up after peeing to prevent a smelly vagina.

How to clean your vagina [USsun]
How to clean your vagina [USsun]

Recommended articles

More than half of all women will have a urinary tract infection (UTI) at some point.

Urine droplets in the vagina can spread to undergarments, causing a bad odour and bacterial growth, which might raise the risk of urinary tract infections (UTI).

Cleaning the vagina as soon as possible after urinating is important for lowering this risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaning can be done in two ways: using toilet paper or tissues to wipe and washing with water.

Tissue paper absorbs moisture after urinating, but it also produces waste and can irritate the skin and vagina. If not utilised appropriately, it can potentially promote the spread of bacteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urine droplets get removed when the vagina is cleaned with water, but the vagina remains moist and damp, which raises the possibility of bacterial growth.

A bidet - a pipe in the toilet for cleaning your private parts - works perfectly well for the purpose of cleaning the vagina.

Use tissue paper and water together for hygienic purposes.

After urinating, cleanse the vagina with clean water first, then gently wipe it with tissue paper. This lowers the risk of infection and keeps the vagina from becoming wet.

A study looked at whether wiping direction after using the toilet is linked to UTI risk.

ADVERTISEMENT
How to clean your vagina after peeing [health]
How to clean your vagina after peeing [health] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Does your vagina have a bad smell? See 5 home remedies to freshen it up

People visiting two hospitals in Japan from April 2020 to March 2023 were asked to take part in this study.

They filled out a survey about how they wiped after using the toilet and any past UTIs they’d had.

A total of 294 people (141 men and 153 women) took part. Of these, 32 men (23%) and 68 women (44%) reported wiping from the front, reaching between their legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women reported more UTIs than men. Around 40–50% of women wipe from the front.

This habit might increase UTI risk in middle-aged women, so wiping from behind could be a better option to help reduce this risk.

In conclusion, the direction of wiping with tissue also increases the risk of infection, so it’s best to use both tissue and water.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 cryptocurrencies worth more than the dollar

5 cryptocurrencies worth more than the dollar

10 birthday messages every woman wants to see on her birthday

10 birthday messages every woman wants to see on her birthday

Top 5 African cities with the most millionaires in dollars (2024)

Top 5 African cities with the most millionaires in dollars (2024)

The right way to use a gua shua stone for your skincare

The right way to use a gua shua stone for your skincare

Tissues don't work - How to clean your vagina after peeing to prevent bad odour

Tissues don't work - How to clean your vagina after peeing to prevent bad odour

Balmoral Group and WhaleMouth’s 'Exciting Chaos' took Lagos by Storm

Balmoral Group and WhaleMouth’s 'Exciting Chaos' took Lagos by Storm

If you're born on a plane, what's your nationality?

If you're born on a plane, what's your nationality?

Does your vagina have a bad smell? See 5 home remedies to freshen it up

Does your vagina have a bad smell? See 5 home remedies to freshen it up

5 indoor plants that purify the air in your home

5 indoor plants that purify the air in your home

4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling clean

4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling clean

Glo My-G targets youths with multi-city entertainment tour

Glo My-G targets youths with multi-city entertainment tour

Glenfiddich’s Grand Sleeves Launch in Lagos: A bold celebration of its Mavericks

Glenfiddich’s Grand Sleeves Launch in Lagos: A bold celebration of its Mavericks

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

underage-house-helps

Sending Underage House helps to School Doesn’t Justify Their Employment, Say Stakeholders

UNICEF

UNICEF Warns 2.3 Million Children in Nigeria Are at Risk of Polio

Deodorant vs Antiperspirant [freepik]

Deodorant or antiperspirant for body odour? Which works best & what's the difference?

African countries without malaria [fishermancove/shuttershock]

6 African countries without the malaria parasite