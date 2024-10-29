ADVERTISEMENT
Does your vagina have a bad smell? See 5 home remedies to freshen it up

Temi Iwalaiye

If your vaginal odour seems off, here are five common home remedies to fix it.

Types of vaginal odours [alwaysafrica]
While it is recommended to see a doctor or gynaecologist, these home remedies may fix it in the interim.

The fishy smell is also often associated with bacterial vaginosis. Bacterial vaginosis can cause a strong, fishy odour after sexual intercourse, possibly due to semen interacting with vaginal fluid.

Trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection, can cause the vagina to have a pungent fishy odour.

A forgotten tampon or other foreign object in the vagina can cause rotting smells.

Remove the object immediately to prevent toxic shock syndrome, a fatal condition caused by bacteria releasing toxins.

Urine spills, sweat and yeast infection can also give your vagina a chemical, musty or yeasty smell.

ALSO READ: How does a healthy vagina smell?

Garlic(Raw Juice Cleanse Recipes)
Garlic(Raw Juice Cleanse Recipes) Ear infections Pulse Live Kenya

It has many antibacterial and antifungal properties and is a source of fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Garlic strengthens the immune system and balances intestinal flora, which reduces the incidence of vaginal odour.

You can buy capsules of raw garlic oil in pharmacies or natural health stores to avoid the mouth odour that comes from chewing garlic.

One effective way to get rid of vaginal smell is to use vinegar, especially apple cider vinegar; it helps eliminate pollutants that cause fishy smells.

Its antibacterial qualities and acidic nature aid in the destruction of bacteria that cause odours.

You can drink two tablespoons of vinegar in lukewarm water or have an apple cider vinegar bath once a day till the odour is eliminated.

Guava leaves [healthline]
Guava leaves [healthline] Pulse Nigeria

Guava leaves contain antibiotic properties, aiding in treating vaginal infections.

Boil one litre of water, add guava leaves, infuse for 3 to 5 minutes, strain, and place in a basin.

When it is cool, sit on the basin without clothes to cleanse the genital area two to three times a day.

Baking soda can be used to adjust your body's pH level. Just soak for around 20 minutes after adding a half cup of baking soda to your bath water, or simply drink baking soda in a glass of warm water.

Many anecdotals prove that pineapple eliminates vaginal odour.

However, no scientific evidence exists. You can include raw pineapple and drink one or two glasses of juice daily.

Finally, don't forget to also consult your doctor to get an appropriate diagnosis.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

