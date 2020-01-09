Showing off your lips without applying lipstick becomes almost impossible when one of your lips are darker than the other.

Of course, many cosmetics can help you camouflage these issues and mask your lips with several colours, but they offer temporary solutions. This issue can be dealt with permanently and the solution will be revealed in this article.

In this article, we are going to help you with home remedies that use ingredients in your kitchen and fridge. They cost practically nothing and give great results. Here are some homemade remedies for dark upper lips.

1. Sugar lips scrub

1. Sugar lips scrub

Sugar is a natural exfoliator that removes dead skin that causes pigmentation over your lip. Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent that reduces the darkness of the skin. All you need to do is cut a lemon into thin slices and dip them in sugar. Rub a slice all over your lips and use it as a scrub. You can use a toothbrush to apply it. Leave for 3-5 minutes before you wash off. Ensure you apply them daily until you get your desired results.

2. Turmeric mask

2. Turmeric mask

Turmeric contains curcumin that balances the production of melanin. It is also an excellent anti-inflammatory agent, so it helps with sunburns and other skin issues. You'll be adding tomato juice because tomato juice contains astringents, and lemon juice is known for its natural bleaching properties.

Mix 1 teaspoon of tomato juice, half teaspoon of lemon juice and half teaspoon of turmeric together. Apply the paste on your upper lip. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. You can apply it 2-3 times a week.

3. Lemon juice and honey

3. Lemon juice and honey

Honey not only moisturizes your skin but also repairs the damage caused due to pollution, sunburns, and UV rays. Mixing this with lemon can repair your skin to a great extent. Mix equal parts of honey and lemon juice in a bowl. Apply it over your upper lip and leave it on overnight. Rinse your face with cold water first thing in the morning.

4. Toothbrush

4. Toothbrush

This is the most simple way of lightening your upper lip. It works as a great massaging tool and improves blood circulation. The bristles help boost blood circulation, remove any dead cells, and clear clogs. Make sure you use a toothbrush with soft bristles.

Massage with the toothbrush over your lip or the affected area in a circular motion. Do this for 5 minutes.

5. Carrot juice

5. Carrot juice

Carrot juice is one of the best home remedies of dark upper lip because it's filled with vitamin A and antioxidants like beta-carotene that repair your skin and help with skin lightening. Soak a cotton pad in the carrot juice. Place it over the upper lip where the skin is dark or just apply it with your hands. Leave this on for 20-30 minutes. You can do this as often as possible.