During pregnancy, the nutritional requirement of your body changes because you have to maintain two lives.

Everything you eat during your pregnancy has a direct or indirect impact on the growing foetus. So, you'll have your doctor prescribing a list of foods that you must consume and some that you must not during these fabulous nine months. It's certain, you'll find fruits and vegetables on that list.

Fruit juices are healthy fluids that can keep a pregnant body hydrated besides providing numerous nutritional benefits. When talking of juices, the first one that should come to your mind is lime juice! Like most citrus fruits, lime is a great source of vitamin C. Drinking lime juice during pregnancy has been considered safe, according to studies.

So, if you feel dehydrated during pregnancy and you don't want to take just water, lime juice is a brilliant choice. Today's article will show you why pregnant women need to add lime juice to their diet.

1. Treats constipation and indigestion

Constipation and indigestion are often experienced during pregnancy. Being a liver stimulant, lime juice controls irritable bowel movement, thus preventing conditions like constipation and diarrhoea. Regular consumption of lime juice makes bowel movements easy and cures indigestion besides keeping you hydrated.

2. Keeps your blood pressure in check

High blood pressure in not good news for your body, more so when you are pregnant. Chronic high BP can lead to preeclampsia, a life threatening condition that can force a woman to deliver her baby prematurely. Drinking lime juice helps keep the blood vessels healthy and soft. Lime juice removes the rigidity present in the arteries, thus keeping them pliable.

3. Replenishes the body with vitamin C

Pregnant women are often deficient of vitamin C. Citrus fruits like limes are excellent sources of vitamin C. Hence, regular intake of lime juice can provide the body with an additional dose of vitamin C, lowering the requirement of vitamin supplements.

4. Reduces swelling in the feet

Most people get swollen feet during pregnancy, and yes, that hurts and leads to discomfort. A teaspoon of lime juice with warm water can help a notch here! Also, a mixture of lime juice and bitter gourd juice helps reduce the swelling on your feet and makes walking easier.

5. Makes the process of labor and childbirth easy

While nothing can really prepare you for labor, a mixture of lime juice and honey in warm water can ease the process. Drinking this juice every three days after the completion of the first trimester, is said to make labor less painful. There is no medical proof to validate this at present, but this is the kind of common wisdom that is passed down several generations