Does rubbing castor oil on your stomach and body have a lot of health benefits?

Others claim rubbing castor oil directly into their stomach or belly button helps with digestion, eases cramps, clears skin, and generally detoxifies the body. Some people even say that applying castor oil will dissolve tumours. Is this true?

Cleveland Clinic discussed these allegations with a family medicine doctor to find out if these claims are true.

What does castor oil do?

1. Relief for constipation

Castor oil is a natural laxative that has FDA approval for treating constipation temporarily; however, overuse of this product can result in chronic constipation. The ricinoleic acid included in castor oil causes the intestines' muscles to contract. On the other hand, excessive use can result in long-term constipation, while short-term use might produce severe diarrhoea.

2. Induces labour

Traditionally, castor oil has been used to induce labour without any issues. In a study conducted as recently as 2018, over 300 pregnant women who consumed a “castor oil cocktail”—typically a few tablespoons of oil mixed with juice—found that 91% of them delivered their babies vaginally with little to no problems.

However, castor oil might lead to reduced blood flow to the baby, diarrhoea, an upset stomach, and fast contractions.

3. Castor oil for hair growth

There is no definitive scientific evidence that castor oil can stimulate hair regrowth, but it does contain ricinoleic acid, a type of fatty acid that may improve circulation in the scalp and consequently promote healthier and stronger hair.

4. Castor oil for the skin

