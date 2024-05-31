ADVERTISEMENT
Does rubbing castor oil on your stomach and body have a lot of health benefits?

Temi Iwalaiye

Recently, the health benefits of castor oil have been trending on social media.

Benefits of castor oil
Castor oil is made from the seeds of the castor bean plant. Some people apply a castor oil "pack"—a towel immersed in castor oil—to their skin.

Others claim rubbing castor oil directly into their stomach or belly button helps with digestion, eases cramps, clears skin, and generally detoxifies the body. Some people even say that applying castor oil will dissolve tumours. Is this true?

Cleveland Clinic discussed these allegations with a family medicine doctor to find out if these claims are true.

Castor oil is a natural laxative that has FDA approval for treating constipation temporarily; however, overuse of this product can result in chronic constipation. The ricinoleic acid included in castor oil causes the intestines' muscles to contract. On the other hand, excessive use can result in long-term constipation, while short-term use might produce severe diarrhoea.

Traditionally, castor oil has been used to induce labour without any issues. In a study conducted as recently as 2018, over 300 pregnant women who consumed a “castor oil cocktail”—typically a few tablespoons of oil mixed with juice—found that 91% of them delivered their babies vaginally with little to no problems.

However, castor oil might lead to reduced blood flow to the baby, diarrhoea, an upset stomach, and fast contractions.

Benefits of castor oil
There is no definitive scientific evidence that castor oil can stimulate hair regrowth, but it does contain ricinoleic acid, a type of fatty acid that may improve circulation in the scalp and consequently promote healthier and stronger hair.

ALSO READ: 10 sexual benefits of cloves for men and women

Castor oil is a natural cure for acne, puffiness, wrinkle prevention, and general skin health. Don't apply it directly to the skin. If you want to use it, combine it with olive, almond, or coconut oil. Since there are some possible adverse effects, such as dermatitis-causing skin irritation.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

Does rubbing castor oil on your stomach and body have a lot of health benefits?

