ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

6 sexual benefits of cloves for men and women

Temi Iwalaiye

Both men and women have used cloves oil, spice, and water for thousands of years to improve sexual behaviour and increase libido.

Sexual benefits of cloves [Man made]
Sexual benefits of cloves [Man made]

Recommended articles

Traditional medicine has been made from clove stems, leaves, buds, and oils. Cloves contain an abundance of vitamin K, beta-carotene, potassium, eugenol, iron, and calcium. Eugenol is a natural antioxidant that appears to be responsible for cloves' sexual benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloves have been linked to fertility, as they are rich in flavonoids with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Clove oil, rich in vitamins, proteins, and carbohydrates, may increase sperm count. However, further research is needed to determine this product's effectiveness and long-term impact on male fertility.

Studies suggest that clove oil can prevent premature ejaculation, promote better blood flow, and increase body temperature. To maximise benefits, mix ¼ teaspoon of clove churn with organic honey and avoid taking it on an empty stomach. For optimal results, have a meal before using cloves.

Cloves can enhance sex drive and improve testosterone levels. Studies show that clove and nutmeg extracts can improve male sexual behaviour. Additionally, the flower buds of clove are a popular addition to local medicine, with animal trials showing that 15 mg of clove increased serum testosterone levels in mice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloves can improve women's desire for sex by reducing stress and boosting energy. They also amplify testosterone, a crucial hormone for both men's and women's sex drives, making women feel more eager to engage in sexual activities. This can help women avoid sex due to stress or exhaustion.

Clove oil's scent can trigger acetylcholine release, a neurotransmitter that slows heart rate and stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for the "fight or flight" response. Acetylcholine is crucial for female arousal, and low levels can hinder concentration during sex. Cloves' benefits may be beneficial for women's sexual stimulation, as they can help improve their arousal process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloves are a popular botanical remedy for female infertility, making it easier for women to get pregnant. It is believed that drinking clove water can boost ovulation. Clove water benefits women by improving LH secretion, a hormone that aids in egg release during ovulation.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons young women settle for older men

5 reasons young women settle for older men

Celebrating Top Nigerian creators nominated in 2023 TikTok Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

Celebrating Top Nigerian creators nominated in 2023 TikTok Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

7 old African hairstyles that are coming back in vogue

7 old African hairstyles that are coming back in vogue

6 sexual benefits of cloves for men and women

6 sexual benefits of cloves for men and women

Step by step guide to planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 10 days

Step by step guide to planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 10 days

All you need to know about erections that last longer than 4hrs

All you need to know about erections that last longer than 4hrs

How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day

How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day

See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Culinary mastermind Hilda Baci, announces 2024 new year cooking classes

Culinary mastermind Hilda Baci, announces 2024 new year cooking classes

5 romantic date ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day

5 romantic date ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okro

These are 5 reasons pregnant women should eat okro

All you need to know about priapism

All you need to know about erections that last longer than 4hrs

Do spectacles make your eyes small? [jumia]

Myth or truth: Do spectacles give you small eyes?

Embrace these healthy habits to support your liver [Bristol Live]

7 healthy habits to support your liver