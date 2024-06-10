5 health benefits short people enjoy that tall people don't

A study by Chapman University found short people have few sex partners. Another study by London Guildhall University found that tall men earn up to 10% more than their shorter colleagues.

However, studies reveal several health benefits that come with a smaller stature.

Reduced cancer risk:

A Karolinska Institute study reveals that men's cancer risk increases by 11% for every extra 10 cm of height, while women's risk rises by 18% per 10 cm. The study, based on 5.5 million people, found that individuals of above-average height are 30% more susceptible to skin cancer.

2. Potential for longer life

Research by evolutionary biologist and Imperial College professor Armand Leroi suggests a connection between height and lifespan. The hormone controlling growth also influences ageing. Lower IGF (insulin-like growth factor) levels are linked to a longer life. Studies on animals and humans suggest shorter people with potentially lower IGF may live longer.

3. Stress-free lives

Contrary to stereotypes, shorter people might experience less stress in life than tall people. A study from New York City University found married men under 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) were 32% less likely to divorce than average-height men. Additionally, they were less likely to be involved in conflicts.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Lower blood clot risk

Sigrid Braekkan and his team at Norway's University of Tromso collected data from 26,714 men and women. He discovered that taller people are 2.5 times more likely to develop Venous Thromboembolism (VTE), a condition characterised by deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, based on data from 26,714 individuals.

5. Better heat tolerance

Studies by researcher Tom Samaras in an essay, "What's Good About Your Height" Published in academia.org revealed that shorter people are less susceptible to heatstroke and exhaustion. Their smaller body size allows for easier heat dissipation compared to taller people with more surface area.