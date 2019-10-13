Just like every other health conditions, hair loss doesn't happen overnight.

It takes time, coupled with prevalent symptoms.

This is why it is believed that it's possible to minimize or prevent the chances of going bald. Because taking note of its early signs, and doing the needful, can make the condition better.

That being said, the symptoms of hair loss include hair fall outs on your pillows when you wake up, an excessive breakage of hair when you comb or brush your hair.

And a definite change in hairline and thinning of the hair.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that these changes could mean different things; as it could be a sign of a serious medical condition.

Thus, it is advisable to seek a medical opinion whenever hair loss is experienced in other to be on the safe side.

However, if it is hereditary and you're looking for a treatment that works without the side-effects of chemicals or medications, there are natural remedies to help reverse the condition.

Here are five natural home remedies for hair loss

1. Onion

Studies have shown that sulfur which is one of the vital components in promoting hair growth and preventing hair loss is richly present in onions.

And eating one to two raw onions every day can help tackle this condition.

Also, the condition can be checked by applying the fresh paste of onion juice on the bald areas, as it will help stimulates blood circulation and new hair growth.

2. Coconut milk

This is a trusted ancient remedy to regrow hair on the bald head. And it can be achieved by combining a mixture of 1/4 cup of coconut milk, two tablespoons of yogurt and one tablespoon of honey.

First, open up the hair follicles by washing the hair with warm water and then apply a thick layer of the paste on the scalp.

Leave for 15 minutes and then rinse off with cool water.

3. Garlic

And to make use of garlic for hair loss treatment, crush a few cloves of garlic and add coconut oil to it. Boil the mixture for a few minutes and let it cool down a bit before applying it to your scalp.

Let it rest on the hair for 30 minutes before washing off with warm water.

4. Egg

Studies have shown that egg has several ingredients that can help prevent or control hair loss. It is a rich source of sulphur and ahs phosphorous, selenium, iodine, zinc and protein.

The combination of these help promote hair growth.

However, to tackle hair loss with egg, take the white of one egg and mix in a teaspoon of olive oil. Then beat to give a paste-like consistency and apply to the entire scalp and hair.

Keep it on for about 15 to 20 minutes and then rinse with cool water and a mild shampoo.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin

5. Nourish hair with protein

Unknown to most people, hair is made of a tough protein called keratin, which goes to say that our hair needs an adequate protein for hair growth and to strengthening the hair follicles as well.

You can nourish your hair with protein by combining one egg yolk with two tablespoons of lemon juice and a tablespoon of olive oil.