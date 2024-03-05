ADVERTISEMENT
France is the first country to make abortion a constitutional right for women

Temi Iwalaiye

Abortion is a now constitutional right in France.

Abortion is believed to be a human right
Abortion is believed to be a human right [centreforreproductiverights]

On Monday, French lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the law, with a vote of 780-to-72 in the French Parliament. This vote solidifies the amendment, which states a "guaranteed freedom" for abortion in France. This historic step strengthens access to abortion services in the country.

The French Parliament [gettyimages]
The French Parliament [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

This comes at a time when abortion access faces challenges globally, including in the US and parts of Europe.

France first legalised abortion in 1975. Now that it is in the constitution, it is a guaranteed right that can never be overturned by any government or any new laws.

The iconic Eiffel Tower was illuminated with the powerful slogan "My body, my choice" after the vote was passed.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, emphasising the importance of the decision, stated that lawmakers had a moral obligation to honour the struggles of women who previously faced dangerous illegal abortions. He further emphasised, "Above all, we are sending a clear message to all women: your body belongs to you."

President Macron, adding to the celebratory atmosphere, announced a formal ceremony on International Women's Day (March 8th) to commemorate the amendment's passage.

However, the Catholic Church remained in opposition. The Pontifical Academy for Life, expressing their stance, stated that "in the era of human rights, there can be no 'right' to take human life." This sentiment was echoed by a conference of French bishops before the vote.

Temi Iwalaiye

