When it comes to make-up, a cakey face is what every lady tries very hard to avoid by trying different tricks.

A cakey makeup makes your face look like it’s under construction. Your foundation will be one side of your face while your blush will be on the other.

When people experience this, they just clean up the makeup totally even when they’re still out. The good news we brought to you is that it can be easily fixed.

How to fix cakey makeup in few minutes

You don't have to hide your face all day, looking shy because it looks cakey. It can be fixed on the go.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to fix cakey makeup. Beauty YouTuber, ‘BeautyBy AMuse’ described how to fix a cakey makeup in a new video shared on her page.

The video below will show you the things you need to do to fix that cakey makeup.