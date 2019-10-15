Most dark spots are caused by past breakouts or increased level of melanin.

The level of melanin can be increased from the pigments that determines the skin color or overexposure of the skin to the sun. Dark spots can also come across as hyper-pigmentation. You don't want to be caught unfresh every time you don't have makeup on. This basically means extra care needs to be given to the skin especially those that appear sensitive.

The good news is that these spots can be easily eliminated if the right materials are used, which means you're not stuck with them forever.

Many skin care brands have formulated beauty products to help get rid of dark spots. The safest option is to go natural. Now, that's where aloe vera comes into the picture.

Aloe vera is an effective remedy for facial dark spots[Credit: Dr. Weil]

Do you know aloe vera contains antioxidants and vitamins that helps to clear dark spots? It also goes as far as giving your skin an even tone, which is what every lady wants. You'll get your result in less than 7 days. How amazing is that?

All you need to do is extract the gel from the aloe vera leaf, whisk with a spoon and apply them to the affected areas on your face. You can also rub the part of the leaves that has the leftover gels on your face. Leave it for 20-30 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. Repeat these steps for 5 days consecutively and you won't find those dark spots.

Below is a video that shows the step by step way on how to use aloe vera to clear your facial dark spots.