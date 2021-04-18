RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Use potato to lighten, 3 more natural remedies for glowing skin

Keeping the skin in top shape, giving them a glow and generally keeping them healthy and looking good needn't make you break the bank. Check out these three remedies for great skins

 

Keeping the skin in top shape, giving them a glow and generally keeping them healthy and looking good needn't make you break the bank.

There are as many home remedies; organic and more that benefit the skin just as much as packaged lotions and creams/topical creams do, the trick is to find out what suits your skin type, allergies, frequency of use amongst other factors.

These three remedies work good on most skin types and you're welcome to try them:

1. Potato Facial

Ingredients:

Potato

Water

Directions:

-Soak potato in water for 10 mins

- Slice into thin pieces

- Scrub the face with these slices of potato

-Leave on for a few minutes and rinse

Skin is noticeably brighter and glows in after a few try.

2. Honey and Lemon Facial Mask

Ingredients:

Honey

Oatmeal

Lemon Juice

Directions:

- Mix 1 tablespoon of honey and half tablespoon of oatmeal with a few drops of fresh lemon juice together to form a paste

- Apply the paste to well cleansed face

- Leave this on for about 15 mins then wash or wipe clean

Repeat up to 3 times in a week for fast results.

3. Aloe Vera-Eggs Anti-Aging Mask

Ingredients:

Aloe Vera (Gel)

Eggs

Directions:

- Get the gel from Aloe Vera plant into a clean bowl

- Add egg white into the Aloe Vera gel and mix thoroughly together

- Apply to properly cleansed face

- Allow to dry and clean off

Do this often for youthful skin.

