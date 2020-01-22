The struggle to get a perkier and firm boobs is no joke as many women go under the knife to lift their breast.

Most people get into trouble while after the surgery while some get away with it. We know saggy boobs can be embarrassing but unavoidable in some cases especially when you become a mother. Breastfeeding is one of the factors responsible for saggy breasts, but the good news is you can lift it and make it look perkier.

Developing the muscles underneath your breasts will enhance the look of your breasts [YouTube/ Toni Mitchell] YouTube/ Toni Mitchell

Push-ups and padding aren't your only options, though. Developing the muscles underneath your breasts will enhance the look of your breasts and make them appear firmer and larger. These exercises work on the pectoralis major and minor, traps, deltoids, and lats that prevent sagging and help improve posture.

ALSO READ: 4 Natural Remedies That Work For Sagging Breasts

Below is a video that describes the daily exercise routine you need to lift your saggy breasts.