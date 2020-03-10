The skin has pores that get easily blocked by dead skin cells, bacteria, oil and other pollutants from the environment and possibly skin care products.

When the pores get blocked, the skin ends up experiencing breakouts of all sorts. The severity of some breakouts have a way of affecting some people’s self-esteem.

Dimma Umeh shares how to get rid of acne breakouts [Instagram/ Dimma Umeh] Instagram/ Dimma Umeh

Whether your breakouts appear on your necks face or chest, it can be treated if you follow the right skincare routine. Beauty YouTuber, Dimma Umeh shared her experience with breakouts and how long it took for her to get rid of them.

ALSO READ: Want your face to glow? Add toner to your beauty routine today

She also shared the steps involved in getting rid of the breakouts and the products used. Below is a video that shows how she got rid of breakouts.