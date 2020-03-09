With the kind of weather out there today, the absence of one product from your beauty or skincare routine can make it difficult to attain that glow you desire.

What if the absence of one or more skincare or beauty products might be why you’re battling acne and other skin conditions. For your facials, you can’t attain a total glow without a toner.

Why is that? This is because skin toner is made to hydrate and cleanse the skin of all germs and dead cells.

Skin toner is that middle man you need to marry the effect of washing your face and applying a serum or moisturizer. It’s one of the secrets of keeping your skin healthy and smooth.

You might be wondering why you need to use a toner for your skin. We intend to show you that with this article.

Here’s more than one reason you should add toner to your beauty routine.

1. Cleanses the skin

Toners are excellent at cleansing the skin [Pulse Nigeria]

Toners are excellent at cleansing the skin. So you have a normal routine of using a face cleanser or face wipe to get rid of your makeup.

This routine is not enough when it comes to achieving a proper cleansing of your face. Applying toners will cleanse your skin thoroughly by removing the excess oil and makeup on your face.

If you have to wear heavy makeup daily, you need to apply a toner daily. Without a toner, any excess oil that your face cleanser couldn’t remove will clog your pores.

This eventually causes more breakouts on your face. If you don’t want that, get a toner.

2. Your skin gets hydrated

To maintain a certain level of glow, your skin needs to stay hydrated and a facial toner will give you that. You can apply them before or after using your moisturizer.

With sunny weather out there, you can’t afford to step out of your house or sleep at night without applying a toner. You will be inviting breakouts by skipping the application of a toner.

The weather has nothing on you with a facial toner.

3. Balances the pH level of the skin

A toner will help you balance the pH level. [kuulpeeps]

Cleanser and other skincare products can throw off the pH of your skin, which is not healthy. A toner will help you balance the pH level.

At an ideal pH of 5.5, your skin can function defence organs against pollutants and impurities. When the pH of your skin is balanced, it produces the required amount of oil your skin needs to stay hydrated.

4. Adds another layer of protection

In a city like Lagos where there’s a lot of air pollution, your skin needs a toner to maintain that glow. When your skin gets exposed to these pollutants, it triggers and heightens all kinds of irritation.

It also hastens the aging process of your skin. Use a toner to keep your skin protected and flawless.

5. Detoxifies the skin

Toners will help you remove the toxins that can affect your skin [ece-auto-gen]

Most of the skincare products out there today contain chemicals that can also affect the appearance of the skin. Toners will help you remove the toxins that can affect your skin.