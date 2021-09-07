The neutral look of dark and smoky eyeshadow is taking a seat at the back for now because the current trend includes colorful, graphic and winged dark eyeliners.
Beauty Inspiration: Diane Eneje' colorful eyeliners are a must-have
Diane Eneje has perfected the makeup trend of colorful eyeliners.
Recommended articles
These eyeliners make your eyes the focal point of attention and makes you look intriguing, artistic and fun.
For this Beauty Inspiration article, we look at Diane Eneje's colourful eyeliners. Eneje is a an award-winning model, Youtuber and Instagram influencer.
Fiery
This look is dramatic, interesting and of course beautiful.
Pulse Nigeria
Calm and flirty
This look is calm, beautiful and artistic.
Pulse Nigeria
Winged eyeliner
Here Diane makes her eyeshadow wings pink and it is lovely.
Pulse Nigeria
What do you guys think of colored eyeliners? Is it a trend you'll love to try.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng