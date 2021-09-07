RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Beauty Inspiration: Diane Eneje' colorful eyeliners are a must-have

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Diane Eneje has perfected the makeup trend of colorful eyeliners.

Diane looks fiery in this red eyeliner [instagram/dianeeneje]
Diane looks fiery in this red eyeliner [instagram/dianeeneje]

The neutral look of dark and smoky eyeshadow is taking a seat at the back for now because the current trend includes colorful, graphic and winged dark eyeliners.

Recommended articles

These eyeliners make your eyes the focal point of attention and makes you look intriguing, artistic and fun.

For this Beauty Inspiration article, we look at Diane Eneje's colourful eyeliners. Eneje is a an award-winning model, Youtuber and Instagram influencer.

This look is dramatic, interesting and of course beautiful.

Diane looks fiery in this red eyeliner [instagram/dianeeneje]
Diane looks fiery in this red eyeliner [instagram/dianeeneje] Pulse Nigeria

This look is calm, beautiful and artistic.

Diane rocking the eyeliner trend [instagram/dianeeneje]
Diane rocking the eyeliner trend [instagram/dianeeneje] Pulse Nigeria

Here Diane makes her eyeshadow wings pink and it is lovely.

Winged eyeliners are also trendy. [instagram/dianeeneje]
Winged eyeliners are also trendy. [instagram/dianeeneje] Pulse Nigeria

What do you guys think of colored eyeliners? Is it a trend you'll love to try.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

5 reasons why you should have sex during pregnancy

BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga declare Boma an 'Idiot' for getting evicted

This is how to stay sexually intimate in a long distance relationship

Toke Makinwa says ex-husband asked for his dinner immediately after confessing to cheating on her

AGN president Emeka Rollas declares BBN evictees unfit for Nollywood

BBNaija 2021: Highlights of housemates' cultural themed Saturday night party

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during sex