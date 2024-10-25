ADVERTISEMENT
Deodorant or antiperspirant for body odour? Which works best & what's the difference?

Temi Iwalaiye

Deodorants and antiperspirants are both applied underarm but they serve different purposes.

Deodorant vs Antiperspirant
Deodorant vs Antiperspirant

Deodorants and antiperspirants are two of the most widely used products on the market for controlling body odour, but what people don’t know is that they are quite different in the battle against body odour.

We will get into the differences between deodorants and antiperspirants, along with which would be best for you.

Deodorants eliminate body odour brought on by bacteria growing on the skin, especially under the arms. To keep you smelling good, they use delicious scents and antimicrobial chemicals.

ALSO READ: Fight body odour naturally: 5 alternatives to expensive deodorant

Antiperspirants temporarily block sweat glands with aluminium-based compounds, reducing sweat and dampness that can cause odour. They help limit the amount of sweat that reaches the skin's surface.

Although, antiperspirants are not specifically designed to neutralise body odour, they may do so by reducing sweat.

Deodorant or antiperspirant? Which prevents body odour?
Deodorant or antiperspirant? Which prevents body odour?

If body odour is your biggest issue, deodorant is probably your best bet to address odour without necessarily cutting down on sweat.

It's perfect for people who wish to smell fresh all day long but have mild to moderate perspiration.

If you prefer a natural product, look for deodorants containing natural agents like baking soda or tea tree oil, or deodorants with potent antibacterial components.

If you are an active person or someone who sweats a lot, then use antiperspirant or a combination of antiperspirant and deodorant.

ALSO READ: How to politely tell someone they have terrible body odour

People with sensitive skin may experience sensitivity from aluminium compounds found in certain antiperspirants. If this worries you, use a deodorant made for sensitive skin or one without aluminium.

Also, those who require more rigorous sweat management, particularly for disorders like hyperhidrosis, need antiperspirants.

Although deodorants and antiperspirants are both typically safe, you can choose the one that best suits your skin type, daily schedule, and personal preferences.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

