Fight body odour naturally: 5 alternatives to expensive deodorant

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that there are natural alternatives to commercial deodorants that can prevent body odour?

Alternatives to deodorants [healthdigest]
Alternatives to deodorants [healthdigest]

Besides the cost of deodorant, studies have shown deodorants are dangerous to health. They contains parabens and aluminium that have been linked to breast cancer. This causes oxidative damage, inflammation, and disruption of iron metabolism in breast tissue.

So, what are the alternatives to deodorant? Here are five of them:

Lemon juice has many uses [goodhousekeeping]
Lemon juice has many uses [goodhousekeeping] Pulse Nigeria

Lemon juice can be used as a deodorant due to its citric acid content, which naturally eliminates odour-causing bacteria. Cut a lemon in half, squeeze out one teaspoon, dip a cotton ball in the juice, and apply it to your underarms. Keep the lemon in the fridge for an extra-soothing effect. Avoid applying lemon juice after shaving, as it is highly acidic.

Coconut oil is a versatile and effective hair and skin treatment with antibacterial and antiviral properties. To use, apply 1/4 teaspoon of oil to your arms, ensure they are dry before dressing to prevent staining your cloth.

baking soda and cornstarch [indiamart]
baking soda and cornstarch [indiamart] Pulse Nigeria

Baking soda and cornflour are kitchen ingredients for baking, cooking, and natural hygiene products. Mix 1/8 teaspoon with water and rub it under your arms. Mix one baking soda with six cornflour and dust the powder under your arms.

Warning: Baking soda can irritate sensitive skin, so conduct a patch test before use.

Apple cider vinegar is a versatile and effective deodorant alternative. To use, mix one tablespoon of vinegar with one tablespoon of water and apply it to your underarms using a cotton pad or reusable cloth.

Rubbing alcohol effectively kills bacteria, including odour-causing ones, and is significantly cheaper than mainstream deodorants. To use, fill a spray bottle with rubbing alcohol and spray it onto the armpits.

These five alternatives to deodorant will help you combat body odor naturally, leaving you feeling clean and smelling great.

