Can bleaching creams cause blindness?

Temi Iwalaiye

Can a person go blind from using bleaching creams?

Can bleaching creams cause blindness
Can bleaching creams cause blindness [RFI]

Skin lightening and whitening are sometimes used synonymously and refer to bleaching the skin, a treatment that makes the skin's complexion lighter.

However, the use of hazardous materials in bleaching creams, including corticosteroids, hydroquinone, and mercury, raises questions about safety and puts one's entire body at risk.

Skin bleaching is very popular in Nigeria and all over Africa as a result of the countries cultural views and love for westerners's pale skin, all of which contribute to the popularity of skin bleaching creams.

According to the World Health Organisation, 77% of Nigerian women report bleaching compared to only 28% of men.

However, when it comes to blindness, the ingredient responsible is mercury.

Synonyms for mercury are frequently used by manufacturers in ingredient lists are “Hg,” “mercuric iodide,” “mercurous chloride,” “ammoniated mercury,” “amide chloride of mercury,” “quicksilver,” “cinnabaris (mercury sulphide),” and “hydrargyri oxydum rubrum.

Mercury is used in skin bleaching products to inhibit melanin production; melanin causes a darker complexion.

However, when mercury is applied to the skin, it poses risks such as peripheral neuropathy, kidney damage, skin rashes, discolouration, scarring, reduced skin resistance to infections, anxiety, depression, and psychosis, according to a World Health Organisation research.

Using bleaching creams can permanently damage your skin [DailyTrust]
Using bleaching creams can permanently damage your skin

The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) issued warnings about possible hazards of exposure to mercury, including vision loss and lung health issues.

Additionally, a 2014 study published in the Medical Science Monitor journal discovered that long-term exposure to mercury can lead to visual impairment, especially in peripheral vision.

In conclusion, the use of skin-lightening lotions containing mercury over an extended period of time is especially risky since the metal accumulates in the body and becomes more difficult to remove.

Temi Iwalaiye

