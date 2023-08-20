All the deadly illnesses that can come out of a mosquito bite

The worst part is that it doesn't stop at mere itching and irritation. They could also be carrying a host of diseases that have the potential to lead to severe complications, and in some cases, even death. Quite interestingly, it's only female mosquitoes that bite and transmit diseases to people. These mosquitoes are known as the female anopheles mosquito.

Only anopheles mosquitoes can transmit malaria and they must have become infected through a previous blood sucked from an infected person.

How this happens is that when a female mosquito bites an infected person, a small amount of blood is ingested which contains microscopic malaria parasites. Roughly a week later, when the mosquito takes on its next victim, these parasites blend with the mosquito’s saliva and are injected into the person being bitten.

We'll discuss more on the potential dangers of mosquito bites, the symptoms, complications, and most importantly, how to protect ourselves from their risks:

The deadly illnesses that can come from a mosquito bite

Malaria

Malaria is the most common and potentially fatal disease caused by the Plasmodium parasite. It leads to high fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and tiredness. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea may also occur. If left untreated can result in severe complications and even death. Surprisingly, malaria left untreated can lead to mental problems and madness. This is called Common Mental Disorder (CMD).

Dengue fever

The symptoms of this disease are high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, and a skin rash. Severe cases can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever, causing bleeding, organ damage, and, in some instances, death.

Zika virus

Zika virus is not as common but can lead to birth defects when contracted by pregnant women. It's linked with microcephaly, a condition where infants are born with abnormally small heads and potential developmental issues.

Chikungunya

This virus causes fever, joint pain, and muscle aches. It can result in chronic joint pain that lasts for months or even years.

Symptoms and complications of a bite

Mosquito bites typically result in symptoms like redness, swelling, and itching. These reactions are usually mild and clear up over a few days. But in some cases, individuals may experience more severe reactions that can lead to excessive swelling, blistering, and pain.

The real danger lies in the potential transmission of diseases through these bites. Once infected, individuals might experience various symptoms, depending on the disease. These can range from fever, joint pain, muscle aches, rashes, and fatigue to surprisingly more severe complications like organ damage, bleeding, severe brain infections and even stroke. All these are from a tiny, pesky mosquito.

Prevention is key

Thankfully, there are ways to minimise the risks associated with mosquito bites. Prevention is the first line of defence against these tiny yet potentially dangerous insects. Here are some simple yet effective strategies to protect yourself:

1. Use mosquito repellent: Apply a good mosquito repellent on exposed skin to keep these insects away from you. If you are dealing with a mosquito problem at home, make sure to spray your home before sleeping, to avoid those pesky bites and potential transmission.

2. Wear protective clothing: When outdoors, especially at night when mosquitoes are most active, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and pop socks to minimise exposed skin.

3. Use mosquito nets: If you're sleeping in a mosquito-prone area, use mosquito nets and spray the rooms before bed.

