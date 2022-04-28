RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 ways to deal with garlic breath

Garlic is one of the flavors used in cooking, and it also has so many health benefits.

When garlic is consumed raw, it can cause halitosis, or bad breath. Garlic includes sulfur-containing compounds, which give it its distinctive odor. Garlic consumption is beneficial to the body, although many individuals avoid it due to foul breath.

Here are a few ways to enjoy garlic without having to worry about bad breath;

  1. Rinse your mouth with water after eating garlic: Using a mouthwash, particularly one with a strong odor like peppermint mouthwash, can help to eliminate bad breath. You can also use a mouthwash that contains chlorine dioxide to remove bacteria and small food particles.
  2. Drink green tea: Green tea contains antioxidants called polyphenols, which help reduce the dour-causing chemicals in garlic. You can squeeze lemon into a cup of warm water and drink it after eating garlic.
  3. Take spearmint gum: One of the temporary ways of getting rid of garlic breath is by chewing spearmint gum. It also helps in saliva production, which can aid in the washing away of bacteria and food particles.
  4. Drink water after eating garlic: Drinking water after eating garlic can help with garlic breath elimination. Water promotes saliva production, which aids in the removal of bad breath from the mouth. It also aids in the elimination of garlic residues.
  5. Brush your teeth: Brushing the teeth can help eliminate bad breath and also reduce the number of bacteria in the mouth. The bacteria causing bad breath are usually found underneath the gums and in plaque on the teeth. Brushing your teeth after eating garlic can help kill the bacteria.
  6. Take apple cider vinegar: Apples are a natural deodorant that can help with garlic breath. A spoon of apple cider vinegar taken before and after eating garlic can assist in eliminating bad breath. Because this method has not been scientifically verified, you should see your doctor before using it.
  7. Drink milk: Taking a glass of milk can significantly reduce the levels of the sulfur compounds that give bad breath. It is suggested that you sip the milk as you eat the garlic.

