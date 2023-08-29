ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 teas that can heal different parts of your body

Samiah Ogunlowo

Tea is a gift from nature that soothes not just our bodies, but our souls as well.

Herbal tea [Jennifer Fugo]
Herbal tea [Jennifer Fugo]

Recommended articles

Beyond its comforting warmth, different teas have been recognised for their targeted healing properties, addressing specific health concerns.

Here are seven exceptional teas that offer natural remedies for specific health needs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Spearmint tea [L'Oreal Paris]
Spearmint tea [L'Oreal Paris] Pulse Nigeria

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can disrupt a woman's life, but spearmint tea holds promise in alleviating its symptoms. With its anti-androgenic properties, spearmint tea may help regulate hormonal imbalances and reduce excess hair growth and acne.

Sipping on this refreshing tea may offer a gentle path towards finding hormonal harmony.

Turmeric tea [Skinny Ms]
Turmeric tea [Skinny Ms] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The golden spice, turmeric, is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric tea, infused with its curcumin compound, holds the potential to ease joint pain and stiffness.

Savour the warmth of turmeric tea to provide your joints with the soothing relief they deserve.

Chaste tea [Amazon]
Chaste tea [Amazon] Pulse Nigeria

For those seeking to regulate their menstrual cycles, chaste tree tea offers a natural remedy. Known for its impact on hormonal balance, this tea may assist in alleviating irregular periods and premenstrual symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embrace the power of chaste tree tea to foster a harmonious menstrual cycle.

Horsetail tea [Lelex Tea]
Horsetail tea [Lelex Tea] Pulse Nigeria

Healthy hair and nails are reflections of internal well-being. Horsetail tea, rich in silica, offers nourishment for both. Silica is known to support hair growth and strengthen nails.

Sip on horsetail tea to nurture your locks and nails from within, embracing a natural path to beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gotu kola tea [Freepik]
Gotu kola tea [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

In the pursuit of cognitive vitality, Gotu kola tea can be a valuable ally. This herb, esteemed for its neuroprotective properties, may enhance brain function and memory.

Enjoy the richness of Gotu Kola tea to support your brain health and sharpen your memory.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chamomile tea [Eat Delight]
Chamomile tea [Eat Delight] Pulse Nigeria

Chamomile tea is a gentle ally for your digestive system. Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe an upset stomach, ease indigestion, and alleviate bloating.

Sip on chamomile tea after a meal to promote relaxation and aid in digestion, fostering a sense of comfort from within.

Hibiscus tea is a crimson elixir that supports cardiovascular health. Its natural compounds help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, making it an excellent choice for maintaining a healthy heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savour the tangy taste of hibiscus tea as a delicious way to care for your cardiovascular system.

Hibiscus tea [Kent and Sussex]
Hibiscus tea [Kent and Sussex] Pulse Nigeria

The world of tea is a treasure trove of health benefits, offering specific remedies for a variety of concerns. Incorporate these teas into your daily routine and experience the gentle yet powerful benefits they offer.

With each sip, you're embracing nature's gift of wellness, one cup at a time.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 teas that can heal different parts of your body

7 teas that can heal different parts of your body

Nike celebrates 1 year of originality and style in Nigeria with fitness enthusiasts

Nike celebrates 1 year of originality and style in Nigeria with fitness enthusiasts

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

For the first time in history, a live worm was found in a woman's brain

For the first time in history, a live worm was found in a woman's brain

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

5 most beautiful shoes for brides

5 most beautiful shoes for brides

5 things that make travelling with children less annoying for other passengers

5 things that make travelling with children less annoying for other passengers

7 interesting facts about the sperm every man should know

7 interesting facts about the sperm every man should know

5 thirst-quenching fruits with over 90% water content

5 thirst-quenching fruits with over 90% water content

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

Bad oral health causes impotence, visit a dentist now – Dr Louisa warns men

Bad oral health causes impotence, visit a dentist now – Dr Louisa warns men

You can love your woman the right way by doing these 5 things

You can love your woman the right way by doing these 5 things

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thick girl

5 overlooked challenges of having a voluptuous backside

Once a person becomes sexually active, the race for good sex begins because it’s not just about having sex but how good it is. (Credit: Daily Advent Nigeria – - Dailyadvent.com)

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

Your post-coitus behaviour could have a huge impact on your health.

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

The peacock pose [yogadaily]

5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation