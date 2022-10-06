5 teas to help you fall asleep and sleep better at night

Here are some teas with numerous health benefits;

1. Valerian root

Pulse Nigeria

This tea has natural sedatives like valepotriates and sesquiterpenes. It is used to induce sleep and calm stress, headaches, anxiety and heart palpitations.

In different scientific studies, 90% of people who drank valerian tea had improved sleep, slept faster and their sleep quality improved.

Add honey or maple syrup so it can have a better taste.

2. Chamomile

Pulse Nigeria

Chamomile tea is very important when it comes to treating insomnia and it has to popular for centuries. It contains a substance known as apigenin that acts like a mild tranquillizer. Drink chamomile tea plainly or add honey.

3. Lemon balm

Pulse Nigeria

Lemon balm is called Nchuanwuta in Igbo and Jogbo in Yoruba. It is part of the mint leaves and contains rosmarinic acid that reduces depression, and anxiety and helps you fall and stay asleep.

4. Turmeric

ece-auto-gen

Turmeric is an excellent and common tea that has so many benefits. It improves digestion and reduces swelling and pain. It also has curcumin which controls the neurotransmitters in the brain that makes people fall asleep.

You can take turmeric with honey, lemon or milk.

5. Lavender

Pulse Nigeria