When you are going through tension, depression stress and insomnia, herbal tea is always a good idea. Nature truly has everything to ease your mind and body.
5 teas to help you fall asleep and sleep better at night
Here are some herbal teas you should try if you have trouble sleeping.
Here are some teas with numerous health benefits;
1. Valerian root
This tea has natural sedatives like valepotriates and sesquiterpenes. It is used to induce sleep and calm stress, headaches, anxiety and heart palpitations.
In different scientific studies, 90% of people who drank valerian tea had improved sleep, slept faster and their sleep quality improved.
Add honey or maple syrup so it can have a better taste.
2. Chamomile
Chamomile tea is very important when it comes to treating insomnia and it has to popular for centuries. It contains a substance known as apigenin that acts like a mild tranquillizer. Drink chamomile tea plainly or add honey.
3. Lemon balm
Lemon balm is called Nchuanwuta in Igbo and Jogbo in Yoruba. It is part of the mint leaves and contains rosmarinic acid that reduces depression, and anxiety and helps you fall and stay asleep.
4. Turmeric
Turmeric is an excellent and common tea that has so many benefits. It improves digestion and reduces swelling and pain. It also has curcumin which controls the neurotransmitters in the brain that makes people fall asleep.
You can take turmeric with honey, lemon or milk.
5. Lavender
Lavender doesn’t only smell good, it helps you sleep. Lavender tea is also soothing. A 2012 study showed that women who participated in two 20-minute lavender aromatherapy sessions slept better. In a 2015 study of postpartum women who drank lavender tea every day were more relaxed.
