5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

Why are dogs always smelling things?

Dogs smell their food, visitors, and other animals, but they are not simply smelling for amusement; dogs interact and gather information via their noses. Because their noses are far more sensitive than those of humans, dogs are frequently used by them for different things. Archaeologists use dogs to find human remains when excavating. Law enforcement and the military use dogs to find drugs and ammunition. Dogs are also used by law enforcement agents to find lost people or even criminals based on their scent.