5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you wondered why dogs are attracted to people's butts and crotches or groins? Contrary to prior information, it’s not because of the smell of fish.

Dogs smell their food, visitors, and other animals, but they are not simply smelling for amusement; dogs interact and gather information via their noses. Because their noses are far more sensitive than those of humans, dogs are frequently used by them for different things. Archaeologists use dogs to find human remains when excavating. Law enforcement and the military use dogs to find drugs and ammunition. Dogs are also used by law enforcement agents to find lost people or even criminals based on their scent.

  1. They are drawn to pheromones: Have you noticed dogs sniffing women a lot? They are naturally drawn to sniff those who have just had sex, are menstruating, or just gave birth. This is because they release more pheromones than usual, which piques a dog’s curiosity. A dog may even detect when a human is ovulating just by sniffing.
  2. They're drawn to that part of your body: A dog's large number of scent receptors makes them more likely to be drawn to sweatier parts of the body.
  3. Their natural instinct: A dog's natural instinct is to smell the crotches and anal regions of other creatures.
  4. They are saying "hello" to you: Some dogs may simply sniff your buttocks or crouch as a way of greeting.
  5. To gather information: A dog may learn a lot about a person by sniffing their crotch, including that person's age, sex, and mood.
