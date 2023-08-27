ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

Samiah Ogunlowo

Concealing pimples is an art that requires finesse and a few smart techniques.

There's an art to concealing pimples [Naakie Nartey]
There's an art to concealing pimples [Naakie Nartey]

Recommended articles

Luckily, concealing techniques can come to the rescue, helping you put your best face forward.

However, not all methods yield the desired results. Here are five crucial mistakes to avoid when concealing pimples, ensuring your skin looks flawless and natural.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest misconceptions is that makeup alone can hide pimples. Skipping proper skincare preparation can lead to uneven texture and makeup that doesn't adhere well.

Skincare prep is always important [iStock]
Skincare prep is always important [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Before applying makeup, cleanse your face, apply a gentle exfoliator, and moisturise to create a smooth canvas. Using a primer formulated for blemish-prone skin will help your makeup last longer and provide a smoother surface for application.

Applying thick layers of concealer may seem like the way to go, but it can actually draw more attention to the pimple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, use a creamy, full-coverage concealer that matches your skin tone. Apply a small amount directly to the pimple, then gently blend the edges to seamlessly merge with your natural skin.

You should properly blend your makeup [Stylecraze]
You should properly blend your makeup [Stylecraze] Pulse Nigeria

Blending is key to achieving a natural and flawless look. Harsh lines or unevenly blended concealer can accentuate rather than hide the pimple.

Use a clean makeup sponge or brush to gently blend the edges of the concealer into your skin. Light, tapping motions work best to avoid disrupting the texture of your skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colour correction is a game-changer when it comes to concealing pimples.

For red or inflamed pimples, use a green colour corrector before applying concealer. Green neutralises redness, creating a neutral base for your concealer to work its magic.

Just remember to blend well to avoid any green tint peeking through your makeup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Setting your makeup is the final touch that ensures your efforts last all day. Use a translucent setting powder to gently set your concealer, preventing it from sliding off or creasing. A light dusting is all you need to lock in your concealing work.

Setting makeup is an important step [iStock]
Setting makeup is an important step [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

By steering clear of these five common mistakes, you can confidently face the day with skin that looks natural and radiant.

Remember, the goal is to enhance your features, not mask them. With the right techniques and a touch of patience, you'll master the art of flawless concealing and put your best face forward every day.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

TomTom’s Breathe Academy: Simplifying access for young music creatives

TomTom’s Breathe Academy: Simplifying access for young music creatives

Here are 5 ways to care for your dreadlocks as a man

Here are 5 ways to care for your dreadlocks as a man

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Foundation crowns Omojola ‘Queen of Peace Nigeria’ 2023

Foundation crowns Omojola ‘Queen of Peace Nigeria’ 2023

2023 Miss Nigeria USA Pageant holds in Texas September 3

2023 Miss Nigeria USA Pageant holds in Texas September 3

Here are some surprising reasons you should never throw away eggshells

Here are some surprising reasons you should never throw away eggshells

The weird story of the people who danced themselves to death

The weird story of the people who danced themselves to death

Study reveals paper straws contain deadly, long-lasting chemicals

Study reveals paper straws contain deadly, long-lasting chemicals

Orijin thrills indigenes with deeply rooted vibes at Osun Osogbo Festival

Orijin thrills indigenes with deeply rooted vibes at Osun Osogbo Festival

Your fried rice doesn’t taste delicious because of these 7 reasons

Your fried rice doesn’t taste delicious because of these 7 reasons

New ChatGPT-powered app lets users chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs [Video]

New ChatGPT-powered app lets users chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs [Video]

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thick girl

5 overlooked challenges of having a voluptuous backside

Once a person becomes sexually active, the race for good sex begins because it’s not just about having sex but how good it is. (Credit: Daily Advent Nigeria – - Dailyadvent.com)

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

The peacock pose [yogadaily]

5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation

Your post-coitus behaviour could have a huge impact on your health.

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex