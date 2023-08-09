Stop doing these things to your skin!

Embracing a mindful skincare routine is essential and here are five common practices you should never do to your skin.

1. Overexposure to sun without protection

Sun intensity in Nigeria can be quite high, and while sunshine has its benefits, overexposure without proper protection can be harmful.

Prolonged sun exposure without sunscreen can lead to premature aging, dark spots, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Embrace the habit of applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 before stepping out, and seek shade during peak sun hours to shield your skin from potential harm.

2. Harsh scrubbing and exfoliation

Exfoliation is vital for maintaining healthy skin, but harsh scrubbing or excessive exfoliation can strip away the skin's natural oils and cause irritation.

Go for gentle exfoliants with fine granules and use them no more than twice a week. Be kind to your skin and avoid scrubbing vigorously, especially if you have sensitive skin.

3. Ignoring proper makeup removal

Makeup enhances beauty, but leaving it on overnight can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Always make it a point to remove your makeup before bedtime.

Use a gentle makeup remover followed by a mild cleanser to ensure your skin is free from impurities and can breathe overnight, promoting a clear complexion.

4. Popping pimples and squeezing blemishes

It's tempting to pop pimples or squeeze blemishes, but this practice can lead to infections, scarring, and exacerbate the issue.

Hands carry dirt and bacteria, which can further inflame the affected area. Instead, opt for targeted treatments like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, and allow pimples to heal naturally.

5. Using too many products at once

The desire for flawless skin might lead to piling on multiple products, which can overwhelm your skin and disrupt its natural balance.

Using too many products with strong ingredients simultaneously can cause irritation and worsen existing skin issues.

Stick to a simple routine that includes a cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, and targeted treatments if needed.

Your skin is a reflection of your inner radiance and deserves the best care possible. By avoiding these five common skincare mistakes, you can protect your skin's health and beauty for years to come.

Remember that consistency and patience are key to achieving the results you desire.