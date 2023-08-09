ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Stop doing these things to your skin!

Samiah Ogunlowo

Your skin, a canvas of beauty, deserves your utmost care and attention.

Nurturing your skin is an act of self-love and empowerment [Versed Skin]
Nurturing your skin is an act of self-love and empowerment [Versed Skin]

Recommended articles

Embracing a mindful skincare routine is essential and here are five common practices you should never do to your skin.

Sun intensity in Nigeria can be quite high, and while sunshine has its benefits, overexposure without proper protection can be harmful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prolonged sun exposure without sunscreen can lead to premature aging, dark spots, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Embrace the habit of applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 before stepping out, and seek shade during peak sun hours to shield your skin from potential harm.

Exfoliation is vital for maintaining healthy skin, but harsh scrubbing or excessive exfoliation can strip away the skin's natural oils and cause irritation.

Go for gentle exfoliants with fine granules and use them no more than twice a week. Be kind to your skin and avoid scrubbing vigorously, especially if you have sensitive skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makeup enhances beauty, but leaving it on overnight can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Always make it a point to remove your makeup before bedtime.

Make it a habit to remove your makeup before bed [Byrdie]
Make it a habit to remove your makeup before bed [Byrdie] Pulse Nigeria

Use a gentle makeup remover followed by a mild cleanser to ensure your skin is free from impurities and can breathe overnight, promoting a clear complexion.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's tempting to pop pimples or squeeze blemishes, but this practice can lead to infections, scarring, and exacerbate the issue.

Popping pimples can be tempting [iStock]
Popping pimples can be tempting [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Hands carry dirt and bacteria, which can further inflame the affected area. Instead, opt for targeted treatments like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, and allow pimples to heal naturally.

The desire for flawless skin might lead to piling on multiple products, which can overwhelm your skin and disrupt its natural balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using too many products with strong ingredients simultaneously can cause irritation and worsen existing skin issues.

Stick to a simple routine that includes a cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, and targeted treatments if needed.

Your skin is a reflection of your inner radiance and deserves the best care possible. By avoiding these five common skincare mistakes, you can protect your skin's health and beauty for years to come.

Remember that consistency and patience are key to achieving the results you desire.

Nurturing your skin is an act of self-love and empowerment, ensuring that your natural glow shines through.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop doing these things to your skin!

Stop doing these things to your skin!

Goldberg Lager collaborates with Osun Osogbo Festival to promote cultural heritage

Goldberg Lager collaborates with Osun Osogbo Festival to promote cultural heritage

Your stable relationship or marriage will make you fat unless you do these 4 things

Your stable relationship or marriage will make you fat unless you do these 4 things

Top 5 Nigerian celebrity couples with the most enviable relationships

Top 5 Nigerian celebrity couples with the most enviable relationships

Raven Bank launches initiative to empower 400,000 students with free internet access

Raven Bank launches initiative to empower 400,000 students with free internet access

These 7 reasons will convince you that it’s great to be single

These 7 reasons will convince you that it’s great to be single

5 countries with interesting non-alphabetic writing systems

5 countries with interesting non-alphabetic writing systems

All you need to know about the city in Norway where the sun never sets

All you need to know about the city in Norway where the sun never sets

7 signs that prove you've finally found your true love

7 signs that prove you've finally found your true love

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to a glamorous soiree in Lagos

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to a glamorous soiree in Lagos

Sucking your wife's breasts can prepare her for breastfeeding your baby

Sucking your wife's breasts can prepare her for breastfeeding your baby

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Take better care of your vagina {buzzfeed}

Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

Grey hairs do not increase because they are plucked [philiadephiasun]

Scientists discover the real reason hair turns grey

Here's how to get rid of a smelly vagina [Aninjustice]

5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better

Here is why fingering can cause bleeding [Latestly]

5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding