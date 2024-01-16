ADVERTISEMENT
5 causes of cracked nails and remedies for healthy nail care

Amos Robi

Beautiful, well-maintained nails can add a touch of elegance to your overall appearance. However, if your nails are constantly cracking, it can be both frustrating and unsightly.

A photo of toe nails
Understanding the reasons behind cracked nails and implementing effective solutions is crucial for achieving and maintaining healthy nails.

One common cause of cracked nails is insufficient moisture. Nails, like the skin, require proper hydration to stay healthy and flexible. If your nails are dry, they become more prone to splitting and cracking.

To curb this regularly moisturize your nails and cuticles with a nourishing oil or cream.

A lack of essential nutrients, such as biotin, iron, and vitamin B, can contribute to weak and cracked nails. These nutrients play a vital role in promoting nail strength and growth.

Ensure you have a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals. Consider incorporating foods like leafy greens or consult with a healthcare professional about supplements to address any deficiencies.

Frequent exposure to harsh chemicals, such as acetone-based nail polish removers and strong cleaning agents, can weaken your nails, leading to cracks and breaks.

Opt for acetone-free nail polish removers and wear gloves when using cleaning products to protect your nails. Minimize the use of acrylic or gel nails, as the application and removal processes can be harsh on natural nails.

Repetitive trauma or mechanical stress, such as using your nails as tools or engaging in activities that put pressure on them, can cause cracks and breaks.

Be mindful of how you use your nails. Avoid using them to open packages or perform other tasks that can subject them to undue stress. Keep your nails trimmed to reduce the risk of accidental trauma.

Fungal infections can compromise the health of your nails, leading to issues like brittleness, discolouration, and cracking.

Practice good nail hygiene, keep your nails clean and dry, and avoid sharing nail tools. If you suspect a fungal infection, seek prompt medical attention for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

