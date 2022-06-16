RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 benefits of Vitamin C supplements

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin found in citrus fruits and vegetables and is supplied as a nutritional supplement.

Vitamin C is a necessary nutrient for tissue healing, collagen creation, and the enzymatic manufacture of some neurotransmitters. Just because the body does not produce or store vitamin C, it's essential to include it in your diet.

Vitamin C is found in several fruits and vegetables but is also accessible as a supplement. Vitamin C supplements, according to research, include vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid, which has a solubility similar to vitamin C found naturally in meals.

Women should get 75 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C daily, while men should get 90 milligrams (mg) daily.

Here are some of the benefits of Vitamin C supplements:

  1. Supplementing with vitamin C reduces the risk of heart disease

A range of risk factors, such as age, smoking, food, and family history, contribute to heart disease. According to a study, Vitamin C supplements can help persons with high blood pressure lower their blood pressure and minimize their risk of stroke.

2) Iron deficiency can be prevented by taking vitamin C supplements

Iron is a vital nutrient serving several purposes in the body. It's required for the production of red blood cells and the transportation of oxygen throughout the body. Supplementing with vitamin C can aid in iron absorption from the diet.

Vitamin C aids in the conversion of iron that is difficult to absorb, such as iron from plants, into a form that is simpler to absorb. Vitamin C supplements can aid in the treatment of anemia and the improvement of iron levels in the body.

3) Vitamin C supplements protect the body against disease

Vitamin C supplements contain antioxidants that aid in preventing disease. These antioxidants strengthen the immune system while protecting cells from free radical damage.

4) Vitamin C supplements help the body's immune system

They support the body's immune system, which is one of their numerous benefits. Vitamin C promotes the formation of white blood cells called lymphocytes and phagocytes, which assist the body fight infections.

Vitamin C also improves the activity of these white blood cells while protecting them from potentially hazardous chemicals like free radicals.

5) Vitamin C supplements help treat scurvy

Scurvy is a disorder caused by a significant shortage of vitamin C in the diet that can cause anemia, debility, and tiredness. Vitamin C tablets contain antioxidants that can help treat scurvy.

