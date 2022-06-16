5 benefits of Vitamin C supplements

Vitamin C is found in several fruits and vegetables but is also accessible as a supplement. Vitamin C supplements, according to research, include vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid, which has a solubility similar to vitamin C found naturally in meals.

Women should get 75 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C daily, while men should get 90 milligrams (mg) daily.

Here are some of the benefits of Vitamin C supplements:

Supplementing with vitamin C reduces the risk of heart disease

A range of risk factors, such as age, smoking, food, and family history, contribute to heart disease. According to a study, Vitamin C supplements can help persons with high blood pressure lower their blood pressure and minimize their risk of stroke.

2) Iron deficiency can be prevented by taking vitamin C supplements

Iron is a vital nutrient serving several purposes in the body. It's required for the production of red blood cells and the transportation of oxygen throughout the body. Supplementing with vitamin C can aid in iron absorption from the diet.

Vitamin C aids in the conversion of iron that is difficult to absorb, such as iron from plants, into a form that is simpler to absorb. Vitamin C supplements can aid in the treatment of anemia and the improvement of iron levels in the body.

3) Vitamin C supplements protect the body against disease

Vitamin C supplements contain antioxidants that aid in preventing disease. These antioxidants strengthen the immune system while protecting cells from free radical damage.

4) Vitamin C supplements help the body's immune system

They support the body's immune system, which is one of their numerous benefits. Vitamin C promotes the formation of white blood cells called lymphocytes and phagocytes, which assist the body fight infections.

Vitamin C also improves the activity of these white blood cells while protecting them from potentially hazardous chemicals like free radicals.

5) Vitamin C supplements help treat scurvy