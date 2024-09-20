5 Beauty trends taking over Nigeria in 2024

From makeup innovations to skincare routines, Nigerian beauty enthusiasts are embracing trends that celebrate individuality, cultural heritage, and sustainability. As the global beauty industry continues to evolve, Nigerian influencers, beauty brands, and consumers are leading the way in shaping new styles and standards.

Here are five beauty trends that are taking over Nigeria in 2024;

1.Skinimalism: Less is More

In 2024, the “skinimalism” trend is making waves across Nigeria. This beauty philosophy emphasises the importance of natural beauty by encouraging simpler, more minimalistic skincare routines. Rather than layering multiple products, Nigerians are opting for streamlined regimens that focus on enhancing the skin’s natural glow. The goal is to prioritise skin health with fewer but more effective products.

This trend has gained popularity as more people recognise the need to invest in long-term skincare solutions rather than quick fixes. With a greater focus on hydration, sun protection, and natural oils, Nigerian beauty enthusiasts are embracing a fresh, healthy look that highlights their skin’s texture and tone.

Skincare now takes precedence, and the "no-makeup" makeup look—subtle, fresh, and glowy—is now more popular among beauty enthusiasts.

2. C-Sculpt Blush

Post-Barbie movie blush techniques have caught fire in Nigeria. The C-sculpt blush application, where blush is applied above the cheekbones and drawn upwards to the temples, is becoming the go-to for a youthful, lifted appearance. This technique gives the face a natural, sculpted effect without the need for contouring. Brown undertones and soft coral shades are popular choices for this trend.

3. Short, Natural Hair

While long hair still holds its appeal, 2024 is witnessing a growing appreciation for short, natural hairstyles. Women are embracing their natural textures in shorter, more manageable cuts like buzz cuts, skin fades, and stretched curls are becoming increasingly popular. Whether permed or kept natural, these styles reflect a mix of practicality and personal expression, driven in part by economic factors.

4. Chrome Nails

When it comes to nail art, Nigerians are not holding back. Chrome nails, with their futuristic metallic shine, are making waves at parties and red-carpet events. Whether in soft silver or bold iridescent shades, chrome nails offer a statement look that complements both bold and neutral outfits. This trend speaks to the Nigerian love for fashion-forward, glamorous styles.

5. Glossy Lips and Dewy Skin

In contrast to the heavy, matte makeup looks of previous years, 2024 is seeing a shift toward glossy lips and dewy skin. Nigerian beauty enthusiasts are gravitating toward lip glosses in neutral tones that provide a fresh, youthful finish. The days of overlined, matte lips have given way to glossy, moisturized pouts that highlight the natural lip shape.

Paired with glossy lips is the dewy skin trend, which focuses on achieving a hydrated, glowing complexion. Highlighters, illuminating primers, and hydrating foundations are being used to create a radiant look that enhances natural beauty. This trend reflects the ongoing desire for skin that looks healthy and luminous, complementing the minimalist makeup approach.