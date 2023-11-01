ADVERTISEMENT
3 convincing reasons you need to switch to a vegan lifestyle

Anna Ajayi

In recognition of World Vegan Day, celebrated annually on November 1, let's unpack the benefits of veganism.

Switching to a vegan diet is a healthy choice [Pinterest]

Vegetarians do not eat meat, poultry, or fish, but they may still consume eggs and dairy products. Vegans, on the other hand, take their commitment a step further, avoiding all animal products, including eggs, milk and honey.

If you are considering switching to a vegan lifestyle, here are a few convincing reasons why you should:

One of the most convincing reasons to go vegan is the number of health benefits it offers. A vegan diet can lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and decrease the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Vegans also tend to have a healthier body weight and a reduced risk of some types of cancer. So, by cutting out animal products and eating more whole plant foods, you'll provide your body with the necessary nutrients and antioxidants for a healthier life.

The ethical aspect of veganism is a compelling reason why many choose this lifestyle. Vegans firmly believe that animals endure unnecessary suffering in the meat industry and by opting for a vegan lifestyle, you are taking a stand against animal cruelty and all forms of exploitation, including using animals for food, clothing, or any other purpose. Each time you choose plant-based options, you're supporting the idea that all animals have the right to live free from unwarranted suffering and exploitation.

Veganism isn't just about what's on your plate; it's about the planet, too. Animal agriculture is a major contributor to climate change and water pollution. By switching to a plant-based diet, you help combat climate change, which is the best thing we can do for the planet and for future generations.

With the world's population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, vegans believe that animal agriculture is not sustainable in the face of this growing population. To them, transitioning to a plant-based diet is the best solution for ensuring that we have enough food to feed everyone in the future.

If you're considering switching to a vegan lifestyle, we encourage you to do your research and consider taking that step.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

