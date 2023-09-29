10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed
When it comes to skincare, the small acts of care make the big differences.
By practising these bedtime beauty routines, you're not just taking care of your skin, you're taking care of yourself. It's not simply about looking good, it's about feeling confident and comfortable in the skin you're in. It’s about your consistency and the benefit of improved self-confidence.
So, indulge in these routines before bed, and let your physical and mental beauty shine through because you deserve nothing less.
Gentle cleansing
Begin your bedtime routine by washing your face with a gentle cleanser. This helps remove the dirt and impurities that have accumulated throughout the day.
Warm water
Bathe with lukewarm water, not hot, as hot water can strip away your skin's natural oils.
Pat dry
After cleansing, pat your skin dry with a soft towel. Avoid rubbing, which can irritate your skin.
Hydrate
Apply a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated. Choose one that suits your skin type to prevent dryness or oiliness.
Eye cream
If you have an eye cream, gently apply it to the delicate skin around your eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles.
Lip balm
Don't forget your lips. Apply a lip balm and smack, to keep them soft and smooth.
Drink water
Drink a glass of water to stay hydrated throughout the night. Hydrated skin is happy skin.
Aromatherapy
Use calming essential oils like lavender or chamomile in a diffuser to create a soothing bedtime atmosphere. You could go for scented candles as well.
Put your phone away
Try to limit screen time before bed. The blue light from screens can disrupt your sleep and affect your skin's health.
Relaxation practices
Right before bed, practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or gentle stretching to reduce the stress accumulated and sleep better.
