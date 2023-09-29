ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

Anna Ajayi

When it comes to skincare, the small acts of care make the big differences.

Switch up your bedtime routine habits for glow-inducing beauty sleep [Pinterest]
Switch up your bedtime routine habits for glow-inducing beauty sleep [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

By practising these bedtime beauty routines, you're not just taking care of your skin, you're taking care of yourself. It's not simply about looking good, it's about feeling confident and comfortable in the skin you're in. It’s about your consistency and the benefit of improved self-confidence.

So, indulge in these routines before bed, and let your physical and mental beauty shine through because you deserve nothing less.

ADVERTISEMENT

Begin your bedtime routine by washing your face with a gentle cleanser. This helps remove the dirt and impurities that have accumulated throughout the day.

Bathe with lukewarm water, not hot, as hot water can strip away your skin's natural oils.

After cleansing, pat your skin dry with a soft towel. Avoid rubbing, which can irritate your skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apply a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated. Choose one that suits your skin type to prevent dryness or oiliness.

If you have an eye cream, gently apply it to the delicate skin around your eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't forget your lips. Apply a lip balm and smack, to keep them soft and smooth.

Drink a glass of water to stay hydrated throughout the night. Hydrated skin is happy skin.

Use calming essential oils like lavender or chamomile in a diffuser to create a soothing bedtime atmosphere. You could go for scented candles as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Try to limit screen time before bed. The blue light from screens can disrupt your sleep and affect your skin's health.

Right before bed, practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or gentle stretching to reduce the stress accumulated and sleep better.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you attended a Nigerian University, these 8 things likely happened

If you attended a Nigerian University, these 8 things likely happened

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

Wondering whether to ask your girl for nudes? Read this

Wondering whether to ask your girl for nudes? Read this

Who wore it better? Vee Iye and Toke Makinwa twinning in green blazer

Who wore it better? Vee Iye and Toke Makinwa twinning in green blazer

World class laser hair removal solution in Nigeria

World class laser hair removal solution in Nigeria

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Break free from bad hair habits and transform your natural hair

Break free from bad hair habits and transform your natural hair

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

How to wear red lipstick like a pro

How to wear red lipstick like a pro

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why do people use frozen condoms?

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’  - Single woman

Causes of sleep paralysis [sleepcycle]

Sleep paralysis: Caused by witches or a natural occurrence?

Over 25% of Nigerian fathers tested by DNA were not the biological fathers [educationweb]

Over 25% of the men who requested DNA tests weren’t biological fathers - Report