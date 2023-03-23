ADVERTISEMENT
10 male celebrities on dreadlocks and the secret to their amazing hair

Temi Iwalaiye

Well-groomed dreadlocks are common among Nigerian male celebrities.

These celebs keep dreadlocks [Instagram]
These celebs keep dreadlocks [Instagram]

Dreadlocks do not only look good, but Africans have been locking their hair for centuries. Many male celebrities in Nigeria keep very fresh dreadlocks. Here are a few of them.

Burna Boy started keeping his long locs in 2018 and he hasn’t cut it since then. Burna Boy keeps his locs fresh by always trimming them.

Fireboy is also famous for locking his hair. His go-to style is short dreadlocks with blonde highlights.

Asake uses some locs attachment and that has become his signature look.

Rema is famous for his short, black locs. It does look perfect on him.

This TV presenter and actor also keeps long locs, he grooms them so properly, it has become his signature.

Naira Marley is a fan of big, short twists and he does carry it well.

This former Mr Nigeria and actor is known for his full natural locs. Gorgeous.

Joeboy's locs are usually in the middle of his hair only and we can’t imagine him without them.

Paul Okoye is part of the famous duo P-Square and he is known for keeping long dreadlocks because of his love for reggae.

Timaya is also famous for keeping a full hair of locs.

  • Keep your scalp clean: Don’t believe those who say you shouldn’t wash your dreadlocks. Washing your scalp with a residue-free shampoo on a regular basis  
  • Palm roll your locs: This involves using your hands or brush to keep your locs looking fresh.
  • Always go to a barber's for a regular trim.
  • Use a silk or satin scarf or hat to bed to keep your hair from becoming knotted or frizzy.
  • Use a high-quality leave-in conditioner or oil to keep your hair hydrated and prevent breakage.
  • Be gentle with your locs: Avoid straining or tugging on your locs, as this can cause them to break.
  • Also, keep harsh chemicals away from your locs.
