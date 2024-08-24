Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

Dear Pulse,

I am only 18 years old, but all my life, everyone has called me ugly, even my family and friends. They say I look like I’m 50 already, and I have a big nose. My self-esteem is badly damaged; I hate how I look, and I constantly put myself down. Is it true that I’m ugly, and how do I fix it?

Aisha

Dear Aisha,

Beauty is so much more than what we see on the surface. While it is true that physical appearance can affect how people are perceived and treated due to concepts like "pretty privilege" , real beauty lies in who you are on the inside and how you interact with others.

Most of the time, when people call us "ugly" or make fun of our appearances, they are simply projecting their insecurities onto us. Don’t let that happen.

Looking good makes you feel good about yourself, and taking care of your appearance is a form of self-love.

You should consider enhancing your wardrobe by seeking inspiration from influencers with a similar body type.

You could also start running or jogging to stay healthy. Additionally, take care of your skin by getting recommendations from a licensed professional.

Also, be confident; tell yourself you are beautiful until you actually start to believe in yourself. Confidence is one of the most attractive qualities a person can possess.

If you do all these things, your self-esteem will skyrocket. Remember, Aisha, you are beautiful.

