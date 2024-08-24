ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

Temi Iwalaiye

Ask Pulse is a weekly advice column and a listening ear to help you sort through your issues.

A teen struggles with low self-esteem [freepik]
A teen struggles with low self-esteem [freepik]

This week on Ask Pulse, we are addressing Aisha’s concerns about her self-esteem, which has been deeply affected by being called ugly all her life.

Recommended articles

I am only 18 years old, but all my life, everyone has called me ugly, even my family and friends. They say I look like I’m 50 already, and I have a big nose. My self-esteem is badly damaged; I hate how I look, and I constantly put myself down. Is it true that I’m ugly, and how do I fix it?

Aisha

ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty is so much more than what we see on the surface. While it is true that physical appearance can affect how people are perceived and treated due to concepts like "pretty privilege" , real beauty lies in who you are on the inside and how you interact with others.

Most of the time, when people call us "ugly" or make fun of our appearances, they are simply projecting their insecurities onto us. Don’t let that happen.

Looking good makes you feel good about yourself, and taking care of your appearance is a form of self-love.

You should consider enhancing your wardrobe by seeking inspiration from influencers with a similar body type.

ADVERTISEMENT
A teenager struggles with low self-esteem [freepik]
A teenager struggles with low self-esteem [freepik] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

You could also start running or jogging to stay healthy. Additionally, take care of your skin by getting recommendations from a licensed professional.

Also, be confident; tell yourself you are beautiful until you actually start to believe in yourself. Confidence is one of the most attractive qualities a person can possess.

If you do all these things, your self-esteem will skyrocket. Remember, Aisha, you are beautiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

7 unusual funeral rituals from around the world

7 unusual funeral rituals from around the world

5 biggest distractions in relationships

5 biggest distractions in relationships

7 subtle signs you’re not sexually attracted to your partner

7 subtle signs you’re not sexually attracted to your partner

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

Why you fart all the time and how to stop it

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

5 amazing animals that came back from extinction

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Cue...the sugar mask party!

Cue...the sugar mask party!

5 ways to invest in yourself as a woman

5 ways to invest in yourself as a woman

Is bad marriage better than divorce? Here's what you should know

Is bad marriage better than divorce? Here's what you should know

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

questions that start fights in marriages [Adobe Stock]

5 questions that start fights in marriages

How to get rid of chest acne [Curology]

How to get rid of chest acne

These expensive dog breeds cost millions [X.com]

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

How to heal from a relationship trauma [BetterHelp]

How to heal from relationship trauma