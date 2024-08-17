ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

Temi Iwalaiye

Ask Pulse is a weekly advice column and a listening ear to help you sort through your issues.

Is my wife cheating in a long-distance marriage? [Meta AI]
Is my wife cheating in a long-distance marriage? [Meta AI]

This week, Mark, who’s in a long-distance marriage, can’t stop thinking about his wife cheating on him.

Recommended articles

I’m in a long-distance marriage, living abroad while my wife is in Nigeria.

The reason for our separation is I’m not financially stable enough to bring us together. I was just able to get enough money to leave Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m worried and sick to my stomach, but I’m working hard to make it possible for us to be together.

In fact, I’m constantly troubled by the thought of my wife meeting other men, and it’s affecting my ability to focus. How do I manage this anxiety? Is it just insecurity, or is it something real?

Mark.

How to make a long distance marriage work [metaai]
How to make a long distance marriage work [metaai] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Long-distance relationships are challenging and require a lot of trust.

Being apart from your partner can make you miss them intensely, and your mind might start to imagine what they’re doing and who they’re with. Has she given you any reason to doubt her loyalty?

It’s important to stay calm. Even if you lived in the same city, the possibility of cheating would still exist.

You have to trust in your relationship and believe that if anything is wrong, the truth will eventually come out.

In the meantime, make sure to stay connected through video calls and text messages. Share pictures throughout the day to maintain closeness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Ask Pulse: The woman I love wants a toxic man who'll manhandle her — what do I do?

Also, try to speed up your plans to meet. If the visa process is taking too long, consider visiting her in Nigeria.

Good luck.

Pulse.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to take alcohol without feeling its toxic effects - science

How to take alcohol without feeling its toxic effects - science

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 reasons public relationships don't last

5 reasons public relationships don't last

Do you get jet lag when you fly? Here are some tricks to deal with it

Do you get jet lag when you fly? Here are some tricks to deal with it

Rexona deodorant roll-on brings nonstop freshness to Big Brother Naija Season 9

Rexona deodorant roll-on brings nonstop freshness to Big Brother Naija Season 9

How a man managed to cheat the system, fly twice without a ticket

How a man managed to cheat the system, fly twice without a ticket

Korean skincare: The complete 10-step routine for glass skin

Korean skincare: The complete 10-step routine for glass skin

Monkeypox: All you need to know about this new variant and how it is transmitted

Monkeypox: All you need to know about this new variant and how it is transmitted

How to get rid of stubborn cockroaches in your home

How to get rid of stubborn cockroaches in your home

Are you toning your skin or are you bleaching? Here's what you should know

Are you toning your skin or are you bleaching? Here's what you should know

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wedding rings

4 things it could mean if your partner suddenly stops wearing their ring

Couple not talking

Has your girlfriend gone distant? Here are 6 ways to win her back

Reconsider your decision to marry them

Before marrying into a family that doesn't accept you, consider these 4 things

An AI-generated image of A warm and romantic scene of an African young couple on a date in a cozy café

Ladies: 8 things that will make men notice you in seconds