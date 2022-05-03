RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Are you the best sales manager in Nigeria? Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for you!

Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for the best sales manager!

An all-round, versatile, certified and exposed sales expert, with at least 10 years of work experience, and a proven background in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and a demonstrated character for marketing strategy, managing a large team of over 1000 sales agents across the country and market expansion.

We are in actual fact in search of a go-getter, a sales manager with a knack for hard work and commitment, one who understands the art of selling and the ability to achieve brand visibility using SMART strategies.

Candidates who have worked in gaming and betting related industries will have an added advantage.

To be successful in this role, candidates must have a flair for hard work, ability to work under pressure, preparing budgets, meeting deadlines and other top industry skills and competence.

If you have what it takes for this position, send your CV to hr@playhomewin.com using Senior Sales Manager as the subject of the email. Please note, do not apply if you are not the BEST.

Homewin is a product of Sujimoto, Africa’s most luxurious real estate brand. Homewin is committed to reigniting hope in heart of many Nigerians, were with just N500, Nigerians stand a chance to own their own homes worth over 50 million naira, 100 million naira cash prizes daily in 100 days, Salary 4 life (100 thousand naira every month from Homewin for the next ten years), brand new cars, television sets, smart phones, microwaves, gas cookers, generator sets, and other amazing prizes with just N500.

So, come join us at Homewin and take your career to the very next level!

To know more about Homewin visit www.playhomewin.com and visit @homewinng on Instagram.

