ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Are there side effects to not having sex for a long time?

Anna Ajayi

There's no magic number for how much you "should" have sex.

Are there side effects to being celibate for a long time? [Healthline]
Are there side effects to being celibate for a long time? [Healthline]

There's a common misconception that celibacy, or going without sex for an extended period, has negative health consequences.

Recommended articles

There's no single "right" amount of sex, and what's healthy for one person might not be for another. While there likely won't be drastic health consequences from celibacy, research suggests that regular intimacy offers certain benefits. On the other hand, there can be downsides to a prolonged absence of sex, especially for those in committed relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular sex can improve sleep quality because of the release of certain hormones like prolactin and oxytocin. Without it, some people might find it harder to fall asleep or have a restful night.

Some studies suggest that regular sexual activity can boost your immune system, helping your body fight off germs and illnesses. Without this boost, you might catch colds or other infections a bit more easily.

Sex is a form of physical activity. Although it doesn't replace exercise, it can contribute to your overall physical fitness. Going without it might mean you're a bit less active overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sex can be a natural stress reliever. It releases endorphins, which are chemicals in the brain that create feelings of pleasure and calmness. Without these moments of release, you might find yourself feeling more stressed or anxious.

For some, a healthy sex life is closely linked to self-esteem and feelings of attractiveness. Not having sex for a long time can lead to doubts about oneself and lower self-confidence for some people.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in a relationship, going through a long period without sex might affect your connection with your partner. It's a form of physical intimacy that can strengthen bonds, and without it, some couples might feel more distant.

In men, prolonged periods without sexual activity can lead to a decrease in testosterone levels. This hormone is not only important for sex drive but also affects energy levels, mood, and muscle mass.

ADVERTISEMENT

In women, regular sexual activity can help maintain vaginal health by improving blood flow. A long break from sexual activities might lead to decreased elasticity and lubrication, which can make sex uncomfortable when it does happen.

There are ways to mitigate the potential side effects of not having sex for a long time:

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular exercise can help maintain your physical fitness, manage stress levels, and improve your mood by releasing endorphins.

If you're in a relationship, find other forms of intimacy and connection, such as cuddling, spending quality time together, and communicating openly.

Engage in activities that help your well-being like meditation, reading, or taking up a hobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 former Nigerian presidents and heads of state who were very fashionable

4 former Nigerian presidents and heads of state who were very fashionable

Are there side effects to not having sex for a long time?

Are there side effects to not having sex for a long time?

10 Perfume Hacks: How to make your scent last longer

10 Perfume Hacks: How to make your scent last longer

Why men give their entire salary to their wives to spend in Japan

Why men give their entire salary to their wives to spend in Japan

How to master the art of work-life balance

How to master the art of work-life balance

Make her water: 5 drinks that increase vaginal wetness

Make her water: 5 drinks that increase vaginal wetness

How to control your anger when you start to feel that adrenaline rush

How to control your anger when you start to feel that adrenaline rush

Gage Awards 2024 announces winners

Gage Awards 2024 announces winners

5 signs she's about to leave you

5 signs she's about to leave you

Scalp ringworms (Kakawirewire): Symptoms, causes and prevention

Scalp ringworms (Kakawirewire): Symptoms, causes and prevention

You're working in a toxic environment if you notice these 5 signs

You're working in a toxic environment if you notice these 5 signs

Why it is dangerous to hold pee in for a long time

Why it is dangerous to hold pee in for a long time

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Foods and drinks that prevent bad mouth odour [fermeliadental]

Get rid of bad breath with these 5 foods and drinks

Remedies for men's receding hairline [Blackbeauty]

5 lifestyle habits and remedies for men's receding hairline

Why you shouldn't date her

4 reasons you shouldn't date a woman who just came out of a toxic relationship

Lopburi Monkey Banquet Festival [BestPriceTravel]

The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand where the locals celebrate primates