Amstel Malta Ultra partners The Mix Africa to launch flagship PUMA store in Abuja

Pulse Mix

Amstel Malta Ultra and top-quality sports brand, The Mix Africa, brought all the fun and lit up the walls of the Jabi Lake Mall at the grand opening of the flagship PUMA store in Abuja.

Ayo Amusan, Bukola Saraki and Davido at the launch of the store in Abuja
Ayo Amusan, Bukola Saraki and Davido at the launch of the store in Abuja

The chic event was an eclectic mix of athletic style, fashion and great vibes as guests celebrated yet another PUMA store opening in Nigeria. Attendees included A-list socialites, Abuja sport and fashion influencers, fitness enthusiasts and the brand's esteemed customers, who had the opportunity to meet and network with ace musician and global PUMA ambassador, Davido and renowned national Statesman, Bukola Saraki at the event. Guests had their fill of delicious hors d'oeuvres and, of course, were refreshed by chilled cans of Amstel Malta Ultra.

Cross section of the crowd at Jabi Lake Mall
Cross section of the crowd at Jabi Lake Mall

Speaking at the launch event, Olukayode Akintola, Senior Key Accounts Manager, Nigerian Breweries, affirmed the brand’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports. “With health and fitness being our greatest priority at Amstel Malta Ultra, the brand believes in the importance of advancing sports culture in Nigeria. This is why we are supporting PUMA on the grand opening of this exquisite outlet to make sports wears accessible to all Nigerians. Being a brand of so many firsts in championing a healthier alternative for Nigerians, Amstel Malta Ultra has repositioned itself as the number one malt drink of choice for all consumers, especially among the teeming health-conscious class,” Akintola said.

Davido
Davido

As a health and fitness inspired brand, Amstel Malta Ultra remains a top choice of healthy refreshment for sportsmen, health and fitness enthusiasts. It is the first-ever, no-added-sugar malt drink in Nigeria, fully enriched with Vitamins and Minerals to deliver healthy refreshments, premium nourishment with superior taste.

DJ Gigi and Big Mo at the launch event
DJ Gigi and Big Mo at the launch event
L-R Lulu Madaki and Nnamdi Eke, Key Accounts Manager, Nigerian Breweries
L-R Lulu Madaki and Nnamdi Eke, Key Accounts Manager, Nigerian Breweries
Olukayode Akintola, Senior Key Accounts Manager and Adebowale Adegun, Regional Trade Marketing Manager of Nigerian Breweries at the launch
Olukayode Akintola, Senior Key Accounts Manager and Adebowale Adegun, Regional Trade Marketing Manager of Nigerian Breweries at the launch
Photo 2
Photo 2
Photo of an Amstel Malta Ultra consumer
Photo of an Amstel Malta Ultra consumer
Photo
Photo
Product Photo - Amstel Malta Ultra
Product Photo - Amstel Malta Ultra

