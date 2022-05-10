Amstel Malta Ultra partners The Mix Africa to launch flagship PUMA store in Abuja

Speaking at the launch event, Olukayode Akintola, Senior Key Accounts Manager, Nigerian Breweries, affirmed the brand’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports. “With health and fitness being our greatest priority at Amstel Malta Ultra, the brand believes in the importance of advancing sports culture in Nigeria. This is why we are supporting PUMA on the grand opening of this exquisite outlet to make sports wears accessible to all Nigerians. Being a brand of so many firsts in championing a healthier alternative for Nigerians, Amstel Malta Ultra has repositioned itself as the number one malt drink of choice for all consumers, especially among the teeming health-conscious class,” Akintola said.