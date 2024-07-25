ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

List of postal codes in Ondo State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Ondo State [PropertyProNigeria]
Postal codes in Ondo State [PropertyProNigeria]

Ondo State, located in the South West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs) each with its own distinct postal codes.

Recommended articles

Below is a comprehensive list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Ondo State.

  • Ikare Akoko: 342001, 342002, 342003
  • Arigidi Akoko: 342004, 342005
  • Irun Akoko: 342006
  • Epinmi Akoko: 342007
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Okeagbe Akoko: 342008
  • Ajowa Akoko: 342009, 342010
  • Ikaram Akoko: 342011
  • Akunnu Akoko: 342012
  • Isua Akoko: 342013
  • Ifira Akoko: 342014
  • Ipe Akoko: 342015
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Oka Akoko: 342016, 342017
  • Oba Akoko: 342018
  • Ikun Akoko: 342019
  • Akungba Akoko: 342020
  • Iju/Itaogbolu: 340106
  • Osi: 340107
  • Isinigbo: 340108
  • Akure: 340001, 340002, 340003, 340004
  • Oke Aro: 340005
  • Ijapo: 340006
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Igbekebo: 352106
  • Arogbo: 352107
  • Owena: 340109
  • Idanre: 340110
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Igbara Oke: 340112
  • Ilara Mokin: 340113
  • Igbokoda: 352116
  • Ugbonla: 352117
  • Okeigbo: 351107
  • Ile Oluji: 351108
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Ode Irele: 352101
  • Loda: 352102
  • Ore: 350101
  • Ajue: 350102
  • Agbabu: 350103
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Okitipupa: 350104, 350105
  • Ilutitun: 350106
  • Igbotako: 350107
  • Bolorunduro: 351102
  • Owena: 351103
  • Ondo: 351101
  • Odotu: 351105
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Ifon: 341001
  • Afo: 341002
  • Owo: 341101, 341102
  • Emure Ile: 341103
  • Ijebu Owo: 341104

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

  • Adeyemi College of Education: Located in Ondo Town.
  • Ajowa Akoko: Located in Daya Quarters, Ajowa Akoko.
  • Akungba Akoko: Located in Akungba Quarters.
  • Akure Branch Office: Located on Hospital Road, Akure.
  • Alade Idanre: Located in Alade Idanre Owena.
  • Araromi Obu: Located on Post Office Road, Araromi Obu.
  • Arigidi Akoko: Located on Ekiteji Street.
  • Arogbo: Located in Arogbo Market Square, Arogbo-Ijaw.
  • Epinmi Akoko: Located in Epinmi Akoko, Akoko East.
  • Igbara Oke: Located on Ade Titiloye Street.
  • Igbotako: Located at 3, Board Street, Igbotako.
  • Ikaramu Akoko: Located in Ikaramu Akoko, Akoko North-W.
  • Ikare Akoko: Located in Ikare Akoko Town, Akoko North-E.
  • Ileoluji: Located in Temidire/Ileoluji, Ileoluji/Okeigbo.
  • Ilutitun: Located at 4, Board Street, Ilutitun.
  • Oke Igbo: Located in Town Square, Oke Igbo, Ileoluji/Okeigbo.
  • Ondo: Located in Moferere Market, Ondo West.
  • Oniparaga: Located on Adejagunla Street, Oniparaga, Odigbo.
  • Ore: Located on Sabo Road, Ore, Odigbo.
  • Owo: Located on Fajuyi Rd., Round About, Owo

Source: https://www.zipcode.com.ng/2019/11/ondo-state-postal-code.html

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

List of postal codes in Abia State

List of postal codes in Abia State

How to make 5 simple drinks for glowing skin

How to make 5 simple drinks for glowing skin

5 shortest marriages in history

5 shortest marriages in history

Here’s why women need to eat pineapples every day

Here’s why women need to eat pineapples every day

This is why you're broke and without money every month

This is why you're broke and without money every month

5 animals humans ate to extinction

5 animals humans ate to extinction

List of postal codes in Ondo State

List of postal codes in Ondo State

These 5 sounds will make you fall asleep instantly

These 5 sounds will make you fall asleep instantly

Do you sleep with a night light on? There may be harmful effects

Do you sleep with a night light on? There may be harmful effects

8 innovative changes gyms have made for better member experiences

8 innovative changes gyms have made for better member experiences

7 ways to put your enemies to shame without lifting a finger

7 ways to put your enemies to shame without lifting a finger

Here's how to acquire the world's most powerful passport

Here's how to acquire the world's most powerful passport

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do you unpack immediately after a trip? [Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

Postal codes in Kwarra State [StantonChase]

List of postal codes in Kwara State

Mud baths are a natural way to improve health and wellbeing [Dr.Wilkinson's]

Why you should take regular mud baths

What causes fibroids to regrow? [AdobeStock]

What causes fibroids to regrow in women after surgery?