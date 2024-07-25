Ondo State, located in the South West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs) each with its own distinct postal codes.
List of postal codes in Ondo State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Recommended articles
Below is a comprehensive list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Ondo State.
Akoko North-East
- Ikare Akoko: 342001, 342002, 342003
- Arigidi Akoko: 342004, 342005
- Irun Akoko: 342006
- Epinmi Akoko: 342007
ADVERTISEMENT
Akoko North-West
- Okeagbe Akoko: 342008
- Ajowa Akoko: 342009, 342010
- Ikaram Akoko: 342011
- Akunnu Akoko: 342012
Akoko South-East
- Isua Akoko: 342013
- Ifira Akoko: 342014
- Ipe Akoko: 342015
Akoko South-West
ADVERTISEMENT
- Oka Akoko: 342016, 342017
- Oba Akoko: 342018
- Ikun Akoko: 342019
- Akungba Akoko: 342020
Akure North
- Iju/Itaogbolu: 340106
- Osi: 340107
- Isinigbo: 340108
Akure South
- Akure: 340001, 340002, 340003, 340004
- Oke Aro: 340005
- Ijapo: 340006
ADVERTISEMENT
Ese Odo
- Igbekebo: 352106
- Arogbo: 352107
Idanre
- Owena: 340109
- Idanre: 340110
Ifedore
ADVERTISEMENT
- Igbara Oke: 340112
- Ilara Mokin: 340113
Ilaje
- Igbokoda: 352116
- Ugbonla: 352117
Ile Oluji/Okeigbo
- Okeigbo: 351107
- Ile Oluji: 351108
ADVERTISEMENT
Irele
- Ode Irele: 352101
- Loda: 352102
Odigbo
- Ore: 350101
- Ajue: 350102
- Agbabu: 350103
Okitipupa
ADVERTISEMENT
- Okitipupa: 350104, 350105
- Ilutitun: 350106
- Igbotako: 350107
Ondo East
- Bolorunduro: 351102
- Owena: 351103
Ondo West
- Ondo: 351101
- Odotu: 351105
ADVERTISEMENT
Ose
- Ifon: 341001
- Afo: 341002
Owo
- Owo: 341101, 341102
- Emure Ile: 341103
- Ijebu Owo: 341104
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.
ADVERTISEMENT
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Notable Post Offices in Ondo State
- Adeyemi College of Education: Located in Ondo Town.
- Ajowa Akoko: Located in Daya Quarters, Ajowa Akoko.
- Akungba Akoko: Located in Akungba Quarters.
- Akure Branch Office: Located on Hospital Road, Akure.
- Alade Idanre: Located in Alade Idanre Owena.
- Araromi Obu: Located on Post Office Road, Araromi Obu.
- Arigidi Akoko: Located on Ekiteji Street.
- Arogbo: Located in Arogbo Market Square, Arogbo-Ijaw.
- Epinmi Akoko: Located in Epinmi Akoko, Akoko East.
- Igbara Oke: Located on Ade Titiloye Street.
- Igbotako: Located at 3, Board Street, Igbotako.
- Ikaramu Akoko: Located in Ikaramu Akoko, Akoko North-W.
- Ikare Akoko: Located in Ikare Akoko Town, Akoko North-E.
- Ileoluji: Located in Temidire/Ileoluji, Ileoluji/Okeigbo.
- Ilutitun: Located at 4, Board Street, Ilutitun.
- Oke Igbo: Located in Town Square, Oke Igbo, Ileoluji/Okeigbo.
- Ondo: Located in Moferere Market, Ondo West.
- Oniparaga: Located on Adejagunla Street, Oniparaga, Odigbo.
- Ore: Located on Sabo Road, Ore, Odigbo.
- Owo: Located on Fajuyi Rd., Round About, Owo
ADVERTISEMENT
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
List of postal codes in Abia State
How to make 5 simple drinks for glowing skin
5 shortest marriages in history
Here’s why women need to eat pineapples every day
This is why you're broke and without money every month
5 animals humans ate to extinction
List of postal codes in Ondo State
These 5 sounds will make you fall asleep instantly
Do you sleep with a night light on? There may be harmful effects
8 innovative changes gyms have made for better member experiences
7 ways to put your enemies to shame without lifting a finger
Here's how to acquire the world's most powerful passport
Pulse Sports
Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT
Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal
Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi
Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move
Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season
Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?
ADVERTISEMENT