Akinlolu Jekins wants Nigerian youth to take lessons from BB Naija on nation building

The latest edition of Big Brother Naija show ended on Sunday, October 3, 2021 with Whitemoney taking home the prize money.

Jekins is impressed with how young people rallied around the housemates including the winner and wants youth to replicate it for nation building.

"Look at the way Nigerian youths rallied round Whitemoney to win the Big Brother house, that is a sign that we can actually unite and elect officials from amongst us to lead this Nation forward. Let’s stop condemning the Big Brother show, but learn a lesson or two on how we can change our leadership," Jekins told Pulse.

"In my business involves rebranding Africa’s image, and bringing out everyone to come see a new image of Africa through our events. That’s my role; what is yours? Get your PVCs and take Nigeria back!’