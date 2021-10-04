Akinlolu Jekins wants Nigerian youth to take lessons from BB Naija on nation building

UK-based show promoter and business man Akinlolu Jekins has charged the Nigerian youths to take lessons from the popular Big Brother Naija show on how to take the country back.
Jekins is impressed with how young people rallied around the housemates.
The latest edition of Big Brother Naija show ended on Sunday, October 3, 2021 with Whitemoney taking home the prize money.
Jekins is impressed with how young people rallied around the housemates including the winner and wants youth to replicate it for nation building.
"Look at the way Nigerian youths rallied round Whitemoney to win the Big Brother house, that is a sign that we can actually unite and elect officials from amongst us to lead this Nation forward. Let’s stop condemning the Big Brother show, but learn a lesson or two on how we can change our leadership," Jekins told Pulse.
"In my business involves rebranding Africa’s image, and bringing out everyone to come see a new image of Africa through our events. That’s my role; what is yours? Get your PVCs and take Nigeria back!’
Jekins has been an active supporter of the Nigerian creative industry and has in the past 12 years actively organized over 150 comedy events and musical concerts in UK and USA for Nigerian comedians and artists such as Sinach, Ali Baba, Yaw, Acapella, Seyilaw, Akpororo, Mr Patrick, Gordon's, Pencil, Helen Paul, Kenyan Eric Omondi, Uganda’s Patrick Salvador, South African Chris Mapane, MC Lively and most recently a 12 city tour for Kenny Blaq.
