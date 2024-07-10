ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The list of postal codes in Abuja FCT

Anna Ajayi

Residents and businesses in Abuja rely on postal codes for various purposes.

The list of postal codes in Abuja FCT [ExploreAbuja]
The list of postal codes in Abuja FCT [ExploreAbuja]

Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, utilises postal codes to ensure efficient mail and package delivery.

Recommended articles

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of Abuja's postal code system, including its structure and a breakdown by local government areas (LGAs).

Postal codes are numerical codes used to identify specific geographic areas within a country. These codes help in sorting and delivering mail by indicating precise locations. In Lagos, as in many other cities, postal codes are important for efficient mail distribution, helping postal services and couriers deliver items quickly and accurately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuja's postal codes consist of six digits. The first digit signifies the designated region (Abuja in this case), and the remaining digits progressively narrow down the location, reaching specific districts and sometimes even streets. For instance, the code "900221" indicates the Three Arms Zone district.

Abuja is comprised of six Area Councils, each with its own postal code zones. Here's a breakdown of postal codes by LGA:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Central Business District: 900211
  • Three Arms Zone: 900211
  • Asokoro: 900231
  • Maitama: 900271
  • Wuse Zone 1: 900281
  • Wuse Zone 2: 900282
  • Wuse Zone 3: 900283 (and so on for other Wuse zones up to Zone 7)
  • Garki Area 1: 900241 (and so on for other Garki Areas)
  • Abacha Barracks (uses the same code as Garki)
  • Apo (uses the same code as Garki)
  • Damagaza (uses the same code as Garki)
  • Dantata (uses the same code as Garki)
  • Durumi I, II, & III (use the same code as Garki)
  • Dutse (uses the same code as Garki)
  • Garki Village (uses the same code as Garki)
  • Gudu (uses the same code as Garki)
  • Guzape (uses the same code as Garki)
  • Jabi (uses the same code as Garki)
  • Kabusa: 900107
  • Karshi: 900101
  • Nyanya: 900103
  • Orozo: 900109
  • Generally served by the code 900101
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Generally served by the code 900101
  • Generally served by the code 900101
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Abaji District: 950101
  • Yaba District: 950102
  • Ashara: 904108
  • Dafa: 904102
  • Gumbo: 904107
  • Kilankwa: 904104
  • Kwali: 904105
  • Pai: 904101
  • Yangoji: 904103
  • Yebu: 904106
  • Wako: 904109

There are several ways to locate your specific postal code in Abuja:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Online resources: Websites and databases offer searchable lists of postal codes by area.
  • NIPOST website: The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) website might have a search function for finding codes based on addresses.

Verifying the exact postal code before sending mail or packages ensures they reach their intended recipients promptly. As Abuja continues to develop, a well-maintained postal code system remains vital for its day-to-day operations.

For more information, visit FCT Abuja Postal Code: Complete List by LGA & District

ALSO READ: The list of postal codes in Lagos State

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about the Nigerian Army salary structure

What to know about the Nigerian Army salary structure

10 foods that can help you get 'high' while trying to quit smoking

10 foods that can help you get 'high' while trying to quit smoking

The list of postal codes in Abuja FCT

The list of postal codes in Abuja FCT

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

CHIVITA redefines beverage experience with #ChivitaStyleNSips Series

CHIVITA redefines beverage experience with #ChivitaStyleNSips Series

The most expensive wedding of 2024 is happening this weekend

The most expensive wedding of 2024 is happening this weekend

5 uses of rice water besides hair care

5 uses of rice water besides hair care

5 countries with the most billionaires in the world - how many are in Africa?

5 countries with the most billionaires in the world - how many are in Africa?

This kitchen ingredient will take your laundry life to a whole new level

This kitchen ingredient will take your laundry life to a whole new level

3 natural remedies to deep-cleanse your womb

3 natural remedies to deep-cleanse your womb

Here's a phenomenal trick for storing food without clips and pins

Here's a phenomenal trick for storing food without clips and pins

5 fruits that can make your dark skin glow

5 fruits that can make your dark skin glow

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spend quality time with friends [FabMagazine]

5 fun things to do with your friends

Chef Smith

Guinness World Records deactivates its 'cookathon' category

The cave paintings depict a wild pig and three human figures (image used for illustration) [Shutterstock]

Scientists just found the world's oldest figurative paintings — see what they are

Ants are devilishly clever creatures [Insecta]

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of them with this one ingredient